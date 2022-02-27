International award for dairy extension officer

Dairy Australia extension officer Sarah Thompson won an international award for excellence earlier this month.

Ms Thompson, who is lead - extension delivery at Dairy Australia, was announced as joint winner of the Australasia-Pacific Extension Network (APEN) Amabel Fulton Award for Excellence in Extension by a Young Professional.

The other recipient was Jodie Ward from Queensland-based Future Beef.

The judges said Ms Thompson was an outstanding young professional.

"Working throughout Australia, she leads a large extension team," they said.



"In this role, Sarah builds the capacity of extension officers and empowers them to be the best they can be.



"In addition to organising their professional development, Sarah mentors staff older than herself."

The judges said Ms Thompson was enabling on-farm practice change across Australia.

"Her peers speak highly of her focus on people, change and building the capacity of others," they said.



"She empowers and challenges her team.



"Her peers also speak of her abundance mentality - always happy to give, and doesn't expect in return.



"One of her referees said: 'It gives me faith in the future of extension with people like this young woman out there'."

The awards were announced as part of the biennial APEN International Conference, held online from Melbourne.

The conference is an international meeting for rural advisory practitioners, researchers and academics who combine the best extension research and practice from developing and developed countries.

APEN president and Hort Innovation general manager of stakeholder experience Dr Anthony Kachenko said extension - or arming growers with new knowledge and scientific research to use on-farm - was so important to help agricultural communities thrive.

"Effective extension that is well designed and implemented is crucial for Australian agricultural producers to achieve the $100 million target by 2030," he said.

Dr Kachenko said the event attracted 260 of the greatest and most innovative minds in the extension space, and those that took awards this year did not disappoint.

The awards were open to all extension professionals, both individuals and groups, around across Australasia who have demonstrated excellence in extension through a work program completed within the past five years.

The APEN Open Award for Excellence in Extension was won jointly by Denise Bewsell, from Scarlatti, New Zealand, and Warwick Waters, from the Cotton Research & Development Corporation, Australia.



Melissa Sowden, from Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand, was highly commended.



