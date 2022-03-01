Outback stations look their best after good rains, ready to sell

+6













Yet another big outback cattle station is on the market.



Good rains across the Barkly Tableland in the Northern Territory coupled with record beef prices has helped spark some big land offerings.

The 460,000 hectare (1,139,000 acre) Neutral Junction between Alice Springs and Tennant Creek in the Territory has been offered by former Australian rugby league hard man Charlie Frith.

Only last week the Mount Doreen Station covering 733,700ha (1,813,012ac) and about 400km north west of Alice Springs was offered by the Braitling family.

These big two are still dwarfed by the Barkly Tableland behemoth Walhallow Aggregation which takes in more than a million hectares north east of Tennant Creek.

A new bid has been launched on behalf of rich lister Brett Blundy and pastoralists Adrian and Emma Brown to sell the big cattle station.



The Walhallow Aggregation (Cresswell Downs) was listed for sale last year and is on the market again for $200 million.

Mr Blundy bought Walhallow for an estimated $100 million in 2015.



Only a few weeks ago Canada's PSP Investments and Queensland-based Hewitt Cattle Australia bought four big cattle stations in this remote part of the world, totalling more than a million hectares for about $100 million.



The Braitling family have offered Mount Doreen's 18,000 head of cattle as part of its deal expected to top $50 million.



It is believed Mr Frith's Neutral Junction is on the market for around $30 million.

He purchased Neutral Junction back in 2002 to add the big station to a portfolio of Roma and Molven properties.



Neutral Junction has some added spice for interested buyers with an existing hay growing operation under two pivots.



Neutral Junction has irrigation entitlements of 1654 megalitres with an application lodged for 6415 megalitres more.



Increasing amounts of cotton are being grown on these pastoral leases. in the NT.

The station has been a proven breeding operation for more than a century.



Transport access is important in the outback and the station has about 100 kilometres of the Stuart Highway running through the centre of the property.



The station is currently running a mixed herd of Droughtmaster-cross, Ultra Blacks and Santa Gertrudis.



The main homestead complex has a substantial machinery shed suitable for trucks, five well maintained homesteads plus additional singles quarters, cattle yards, stables and hay shed.



Additional income is generated from a general store which services the local community.



The station is for sale by expression of interest closing March 4. For more information contact Olivia Thompson at Nutrien Harcourts on 0438 845460.



