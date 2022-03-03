Atmospheric water harvester among $29m drought innovation grants

THE government has handed out $29 million for nearly 50 innovative drought projects, which range from determining the minimum irrigation requirements of almond trees to harvesting atmospheric moisture for drought affected communities.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the Drought Resilience Innovation Grants program cast the net far and wide, searching for ideas to keep farmers and regional communities thriving through future droughts.

"We're investing in projects that will enable drought-related technologies and tools to be used by farmers and agribusinesses around the country.



"These are just some of the innovative ideas with the potential to deliver broad-scale agricultural change."

"The projects being funded include aerobic rice production, a decision support tool for livestock management including selection, demonstration of different crop rotations, managing dams and determining minimum irrigation requirements for almond trees."



The 46 grants were split into three categories: ideas grants, proof-of-concept grants, and innovation grants. Ideas grants and proof-of-concept grants are for good ideas that need some further development, while innovation grants are ready to get underway.

The University of Newcastle received a $1.75m innovation grant for a hydro harvester, which would extract atmospheric moisture and turn it into drinking-grade water for drought-affected communities.

The Millewa-Mallee Aboriginal Corporation was awarded $45,000 ideas grant to investigate the cultivation of drought resilient native crops, such as wattles, native perennial grasses and yams, and if they can be grown under minimal irrigation in the Sunraysia horticultural area for use as gluten-free flour and foods.



The projects were funded through the $5 billion Future Drought Fund provides secure, continuous funding for drought resilience initiatives, which makes $100 million available each year for drought resilience initiatives.



