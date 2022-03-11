Ready to sow neat cropping block

+3







Whether cropping or livestock, the 391-hectare Marooma near Temora in north-east of the NSW Riverina, is ready to go.

In fact, a large chunk of the property will be cultivated prior to inspections and access for agricultural work will be granted as soon as contracts are exchanged, Ray White Rural Wagga Wagga agent Glen Simmons said.

"Marooma provides 965 acres of scale and affordability, ready to be sown for the upcoming season," he said.



Mr Simmons said the landholding was clean and well-positioned.



"It's a very straightforward, rectangular block that is almost flat but undulating enough for good drainage, and nice and close to town with enough infrastructure to run as a standalone farm or as an add on to another property," he said.

While its red-brown loamy soils have been sown to wheat, oats and lupins in recent years, Marooma could be easily converted into a sheep grazing property, Mr Simmons said.



The fertiliser history includes a 2.5 tonne application of lime two years ago, and crops have been sown with MAP and top-dressed with 80 kilograms of urea every season

Marooma comes with large steel sheep yards and an unequipped wool shed, plus three watered drought-lot pens.



There are also 10 dams to capture the 541-millimetre average annual rainfall that feed troughs, and sheep-proof fencing.

Cropping infrastructure includes a 50t, 10t, and two 15t silos.



Two machinery sheds, storage shed, and a single-stand (unequipped) woolshed make maintenance easy to manage.

The three-bedroom, partially-renovated home is set in established gardens with mature trees. And, for the amateur winemaker, there's even a small vineyard.

Mr Simmons said the instant access for agricultural work provided upon exchange of contracts, plus Marooma's scale and arability made it a very attractive for a wide range of buyers.

"The vendors are highly motivated for a sale and buyer feedback has been between $3 million and $3.3m," Mr Simmons said.



Expressions of interest close on March 18. Contact Ray White Rural Wagga Wagga agent Glen Simmons on 0478 093 271.

