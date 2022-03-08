Applications open to NFF agriculture leadership program to narrow gender

To celebrate International Women's Day, the National Farmers Federation is opening applications for its flagship Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program.

The program is designed to increase the representation of women in leadership positions in Australian agriculture and achieve the NFF's goal to double the number of women in agriculture's leadership ranks by 2030.

NFF President Fiona Simson said the organisation was proactively working towards narrowing the gender gap and the Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program was instrumental in achieving this.

"International Women's Day is the opportune time to open applications to our program, which aligns with this year's theme #BreakTheBias," Ms Simson said.

"The agriculture sector employs more than 300,000 Australians and it is important we contribute to gender equality.

"Now in its fifth year, the Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program boasts an alumni of 41 graduates, who have gone on to pursue high profile and impactful leadership positions and to be change-makers within their community."

The program matches successful applicants with a mentor to explore leadership goals and strategies.

Mentees meet for a two-day retreat in Canberra at the start of the program and again at its completion for graduation. Mentees meet regularly with their mentor and take part in online inspiring speaker webinars throughout the program.

The program is supported by leading agriculture-focussed organisations who have joined with the NFF in committing to make meaningful change towards gender diversity in our sector. Partners report annually on their progress on gender equality.

To apply for the 2023 Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program click here. Applications close 17 April.

In the meantime, connect with a like-minded community on the Women in Agriculture Leadership Facebook group.