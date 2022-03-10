Grazing guarantee with secure water

+3







An established western district farm offers the security of being drought proof.



This Knebsworth property across 170 hectares (420 acres) is a short drive from Macarthur and 42 minutes from Hamilton.



Agents from A1 Real Estate Solutions said the farm provided a good source of income from sheep or cattle grazing.



An artesian bore supplies 19 troughs across the farm with an irrigation licence for 60 megalitres.



Some of that water allocation can be used for commercial production such as dairy or green feed production.



The productive volcanic flats grows plenty of feed throughout the year, including the summer months.



The entire west side of the property is bordered by a permanent creek with the added lure of redfin and eel fishing for the successful bidder.



The property's fencing is said to be in good condition and includes access gates into its 11 paddocks all with stock troughs and electric fencing.



The cattle and sheep yards are still serviceable and there is an older style shearing shed on the property.



The property also has a machinery shed and plenty of other shedding for storage.



The four-bedroom weatherboard home was built in the 1950s and has an upgraded kitchen with new wiring, and the house also has new roof and insulation.



The house is serviced by large rainwater storage tanks.



There is also a large two-car garage with workshop/storage.



The auction for the Knebsworth farm will be held online on April 7 at 1pm.



For more information contact Michael Goldby at A1 Real Estate Solutions on 0409 527 029.



The same agency also has two farm blocks for sale at Gorae West near Portland.

The first block at 113 Sutton and Bryants Road is 20 minutes from Portland on 70ha (172 ac).



This farm has a large house with the chance to purchase a large-scale dairy opportunity and bungalow.



The block will be offered at auction on April 13 at the Gorae West Hall.

On the same day at the same place a second Gorae West block will be offered at 1461 Heath Road.



This dairy farm takes in 102ha (253ac).



This farm has a cosy two bedroom bungalow situated on it, the main bedroom featuring a BIR, open plan living and dining area, decent sized kitchen with an electric oven and small breakfast bar.



Prospective bidders have been encouraged by agents to consider buying both of these blocks at auction and combine them into a larger holding.

Again, for more information on these auctions contact Michael Goldby at A1 Real Estate Solutions on 0409 527 029.



