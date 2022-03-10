Beef powers the Brisbane Broncos

Australian Beef has announced an official partnership with the Brisbane Broncos, highlighting the essential role Australian red meat plays in high-performing athletes' diets on the national stage under a new partnership deal delivered by Meat & Livestock Australia.



MLA's purpose is to foster the long-term prosperity of the Australian red meat and livestock industry by investing in research and marketing activities.

Australian Beef's partnership with the Brisbane Bronco's, the number one football club for viewership in Australia, will provide brand integration and content opportunities that demonstrate beef's essential role in a healthy diet.



The partnership will highlight how beef powers the club's elite athletes and provides a compelling consumer proposition that can be delivered through multiple media touchpoints.

For the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Australian Beef is a platinum partner of the Brisbane Broncos NRL and NRLW teams. The partnership will provide access to the Broncos playing group, creating opportunities for content production that reinforces beef's role in helping you perform at your best, community education programs and business development opportunities for Australian Beef into the food service channel.

MLA managing director Jason Strong said MLA was thrilled to have Australian Beef as an official partner of the Brisbane Broncos, embracing the opportunity to showcase Aussie beef's nutritional credentials.

"Australian beef is packed with natural protein, so partnering with the Brisbane Broncos is a great fit to demonstrate the important role nutrient-dense Australian red meat plays as part of a healthy diet," Mr Strong said.

MLA domestic marketing manager Graeme Yardy said the Broncos partnership continued to build on the association with healthy lifestyles of high-performing athletes who eat beef.

"Australian Beef has a successful history of partnering with high-performing athletes and we're really pleased to be associating with the Broncos, the most popular football club across all codes in Australia, who can share the story of Australian Beef," Mr Yardy said.

"Partnering with a high-profile sports property helps the Australian Beef brand to amplify its key health messages around beef's role in a healthy diet, ensuring we make every bite count."

Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said: "We are really excited to be welcoming Australian Beef to the Broncos family - they are a quality brand with a great reputation across the community."

Brisbane Broncos head of performance Dave Ballard said: "It's awesome for our players to be powered by Australian Beef both on and off the field. Good nutrition and a balanced diet are key for elite athletes so having Australian Beef as a partner will give us the edge we need every week in the NRL."

