New features for 2023 John Deere 8 and 9 series tractors

Farmers ordering John Deere 9 series tractors for model year 2023 can look forward to increased power thanks to the new JD14 diesel engine.

The completely redesigned JD14 produces 477 kilowatts (640 horsepower) and will feature on 9R 640 and 9RX 640 tractors.



Internal testing of these machines has shown the new engine uses 7 per cent less fuel than previous models.

John Deere Australia/New Zealand production system manager Ben Kelly said the new engines were built for outstanding performance, including exceptional reliability and ease of access and service.

"The 9 series tractors are among John Deere's most popular machines and often play an integral role within our customers' businesses," Mr Kelly said.

"It is critical the engine at the tractor's heart is as efficient and reliable as possible, and the all new JD14 has been developed to deliver the power and performance needed to maximise operations.

"Key features include a 500-hour oil change interval, hydraulic fan drive, and a high-pressure common rail fuel delivery system for increased fuel optimisation, efficiency and power, in addition to faster start times."

Award-winning technology included in 8 series

The 2023 8 series has also been upgraded to include award-winning technology.

Recognised with a gold medal at Agritechnica 2019, the electric variable transmission will now be available for all 306kW (410hp) machines including 8R, 8RT and 8RX models, to deliver stepless transmissions for infinite speed control and ease of drivability.

The EVT has electric motors in place of the hydrostatic motors that improve transmission performance, reliability, and increased efficiency, and brings the features customers have said they appreciate from an infinitely variable transmission into the higher horsepower 8 series.

Mr Kelly said the EVT would deliver a broad suite of benefits to the performance and efficiency of the 8 series, and would likely be the transmission of choice moving forward.

"This includes greater reliability and longevity, as well as better overall tractor control, in addition to a system built for easy serviceability and diagnostics," Mr Kelly said.

"Customers will also notice the EVT operates more quietly than an IVT, for greater operator comfort."

Additionally, producers can choose to add electric power generation capable of offboarding electricity to power implements on the 8 series tractors equipped with EVT.



It is the industry's only transmission that enables electric power generation (up to 100kW), to allow for farmers to power implement fan drives, take the place of implement hydraulic pumps, or assist the tractor by powering the implement's axles.

Mr Kelly said agricultural implements with powered axles were already successfully used in Europe to help push the tractor from behind while working in the field.

"EVT technology can also contribute to reducing wheel slip, improving up-hill performance and enabling the tractor to pull wide implements without the need for extra ballast or a larger tractor, and does this by offboarding electricity to deliver additional power to the implement," he said.

