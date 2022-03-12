Dairy industry's election wishes recognised

ALL parties have acknowledged the election priorities, as set out by the dairy industry, ahead of next Saturday's election, according to SA Dairyfarmers' Association chief executive officer Andrew Curtis.



He said there had been a positive response from the Liberal party but they were still waiting on a response from Labor.

"(Liberals) recognise the workforce issues that we have and have committed to working with us," he said. "They recognise our commitment to managing carbon and methane and they have indicated a willingness to work with us.

"They have recognised our work with traceability and have committed to work with us."

He said at this stage, the government has dismissed their proposal on a stamp duty exemption for keeping land in primary production use.

"We will keep going," he said. "They've given us a detailed response, some of which is quite promising, some of which is disappointing."

He said SADA did not feel that there had been a lot of recognition of regional issues other than workforce but they were still waiting on a formal response from the Labor party.

"They have made some announcements, which aligns with one of our priorities around workforce," Mr Curtis said.



"But the government has highlighted a number of areas in which through which they in which they are working towards the issues we have raised.



"We are looking forward to the next nine days."



SADA said the industry is looking to grow its sector, as outlined in the SA Dairy Action Plan and needed policies to support that.



