Velvet kicks back on the beach after front line service

UNSUNG HERO: Velvet enjoys her well earned retirement at the beach after a lifetime of service protecting Australia. Pictures: Federal government.

Velvet the detector dog has recently retired from the biosecurity front line.



One of the nation's pack of 42 expert sniffers, Velvet holds the record as the first to locate a live Brown Marmorated Stink Bug.

The stink bug is an unwanted hitchhiker which continually tests Australia's defences on the border.

Velvet mostly worked in Sydney, with short periods of deployment in Melbourne and Brisbane.



She had an incredible 2600 "actionable biosecurity seizures" in her career.



Those finds included fruit, vegetables, meat, seeds and eggs, plus of course that nasty stink bug.



"Velvet has retired to a loving home, has settled in nicely with the rest of her new pack and now enjoys long walks on the beach," the government's biosecurity operations chief Colin Hunter said.

New recruit Finlay graduates from the detector dog program.

Velvet's well-earned retirement has seen new graduate Finlay join the detector dog ranks.



Mr Hunter said detector dogs and their handlers are a vital part of Australia's biosecurity detection capabilities, intercepting tens of thousands of biosecurity risk items each year.

The return of international travel means the detector dogs are back on full alert ready to meet the increased demand for screening.



"Detector dogs play an important role in ensuring biosecurity compliance of travellers and are key to finding difficult to detect biosecurity risk," Mr Hunter said.

"We continue to have 42 detector dogs deployed nationally to sniff out biosecurity threats through the traveller, mail, and cargo pathways."

