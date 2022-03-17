Are there fractures in the animal rights lobby?

THE decision by the RSPCA not to sign up to a new animal rights alliance is being seen in livestock production circles as an attempt by the country's oldest animal welfare organisation to break away from the extreme element of the lobby.

Two high-profile RSPCA executives, both of whom have been leaders of the anti-livestock production agenda, have left to form the new Australian Alliance for Animals.

Dr Bidda Jones, former RSCPA chief scientific officer and Dr Jed Goodfellow, senior policy officer, have joined Dr Meg Good from Voiceless to set up the new alliance.

It's marketing itself as having a combined supporter base of more than two million to 'provide a voice for animals that can not be ignored' which will 'hold decision makers to account'.

The group says the systems used to create laws and policies concerning animal welfare in Australia are broken.

Key reforms it will be lobbying for include the establishment of an independent national commission for animal welfare and the creation of ministerial portfolios for animal welfare.

The groups that have signed up to the alliance are Animals Australia, Compassion in World Farming, Four Paws Australia, Humane Society International Australia, World Animal Protection Australia and Voiceless.

Top of the list for many of these groups has been ending live animal exports and the Alliance says that work will continue.

The Alliance will be funded by grants from member and philanthropic organisations, with no government or corporate funding.



The RSPCA declined to explain why it has decided not to be a core member, issuing only this statement: "We are looking forward to understanding more about the Alliance's objectives and work as it progresses."

Farming advocacy groups representing livestock producers say the decision speaks to the growing community view that the RSPCA had been invaded by activists and needs to cleanse itself of those influences in order to have broader community support.

Western Australia feedlot manager and former Nationals Member for Parliament Paul Brown, who has gone head-to-head with many of the groups in the new alliance over a long period, said it appeared the RSPCA was looking to 'reset'.

"Certainly that is the hope in the farming community," he said.

"A rethink by the RSPCA of their relationship with farmers, a move away from the rabid end of animal welfare and a shedding of the more toxic elements would be a good outcome.

"If the RSPCA wants to increase its public profile as the pre-eminent welfare organisation, a reset is well in order."

Many in the red meat industry believe the RSPCA made a critical error in aligning with Animals Australia over live export and found itself losing support, its voice and funds as a result.

Mr Brown said Australian agriculture was very engaged in proactive and positive animal welfare as farmers worked daily to feed 100 million people around the globe and that was widely known, and valued, in Australian society.

