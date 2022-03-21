South Australian dairy farmers eager to learn | PHOTOS

+27 Photos by Kiara Stacey.























































AS WEDNESDAY'S thunderstorm rolled in, about 130 central district dairy farmers took shelter at the Murray Bridge Racecourse for the 2022 DairySA Central Conference which hosted many indoor trade exhibitors and outdoor stands.

Attendees received insight into the industries outlook, succession planning advice, making wise assets investments, management tools as an employer, stress management tools, and farm diversification.

The event allowed farmers to network and take a break away from their daily milking grind while being educational and purposeful.

Leading The Field was the name of the conference with many reiterating SA were leading the dairy industry with SA people in prominent positions.



SA Dairyfarmers' Association president John Hunt urged farmers to vote in the dairy levy poll before its closing date on 31 March 2022.

"The LPAC committee was formed because the industry wanted a committee of farmers to review the levy," he said.



"There was an independent chair, and they did all the work around submissions and what they feel was best for the industry.



"We back that process and their recommendation - after 10 years of no increase, was an increase of 20 per cent in the dairy levy."



Two of the LPAC committee members were SA dairy farmers.



