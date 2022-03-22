Spectacular in the Snowy Mountains

+9



















Nestled among the Great Lakes, mighty Murrumbidgee River and Kosciuszko, Dixieland has to be one of NSW's most scenic grazing properties. And it even comes with championship-quality fishing.

This spectacular 940-hectare slice of Snowy Mountains grazing country at Adaminaby has hosted several state and a national fly-fishing championship.



Dixieland's nine dams, with a combined surface area of around 25ha, were built by vendor Rodney Smith decades ago and are named the Caddigat Lakes.



Together with its 6.5-kilometre Murrumbidgee River frontage, the lakes gave Dixieland endless stretches of shoreline, making it a mecca for adventurers of all types, agent Chris Malone said.



"Dixieland is ideal for grazing and lifestyle and tourism, it could be any of those things," he said.



"There's little beaches and rocks and gorges, it's just a stunning property."



Although Dixieland could barely be more secluded, it's accessible.

Cooma, the doorstep to the Snowy Mountains, is only 30 minutes away, Mt Kosciuszko National Park just 20 minutes.



Rather than steep, the country is undulating and Mr Malone said it was completely accessible by four-wheel-drive vehicles.



A former trout farm operation with a current licence, it still has the original aquaculture infrastructure, complete with processing room, cool rooms and a smokehouse.



Today, though, it's running just 1900 Merinos.



Mr Malone said Dixieland's grazing potential has not been tested in at least the last 50 years.

"I can't be sure of the stocking potential is because it's basically been a fisherman's paradise," he said.



"It's been very conservatively run as a little oasis."



All the same, Dixieland does come with an equipped three-stand equipped wool shed and yards plus five grain silos.



There's plenty of accommodation for fishing guests, too. Just 150 metres from the Murrumbidgee and 100m from the Caddigat Lake are three dormitory rooms, an expansive common area with fireplace, large kitchen and both female and male bathrooms.

The main, three-bedroom and three-bathroom, homestead is paired with a two-bedroom cottage and Mr Malone said sites suitable for a prestige residence abounded.



Dixieland will be auctioned on April 8. Mr Malone said it was impossible to offer realistic price guidance.



"I've been telling prospective buyers that I simply don't know what it's likely to make," Mr Malone said.



"There's nothing anywhere near it with this kind of water. I'd hate to try and give them a number that was misleading."

Contact Mr Malone on 0401 968 447.