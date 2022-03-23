Looking for a second-hand tractor? You're not the only one

Used tractor sales through one of the largest online sales platforms for agricultural machinery have jumped a hefty 79 per cent.



It's just one example of how demand for second-hand machinery soared in 2021.

The figures were released in Ritchie Bros' Market Trends Report on Tuesday, with the company speaking to a number groups including Brown & Hurley, AgForce, and the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia, to form its analysis.



Last year the international used equipment auctioneers sold 600,000 items across the transport, agricultural, construction, quarry and mining sectors.

This included 197 tractors and 453 prime movers which changed hands.



Pricing for prime movers was up 48pc on 2020, while the median tractor price was up 19pc.



Ritchie Bros APAC sales director Finlay Massey said across the major industry categories Ritchie Bros operates in, agricultural demand is the highest of all sectors at present.



"In the short- to medium-term we don't expect any change with continued supply chain challenges for new equipment and continuing favourable weather conditions for the agricultural sector," Mr Massey said.



More than 1.1 million web users checked out items with Ritchie Bros in 2021, an increase of 85pc on the year prior.

There were more than 34,900 bidders, a whopping increase of 101pc on 2020 figures.



Some of the high-priced tractor sales included a 2017 John Deere 9520RT with 4540 hours on the clock, which went for $330,000.

While a 2017 John Deere 8320R with 3893 hours made $250,500 and a 2018 Fendt 930 Vario with 3867 hours sold for $227,500.

The median tractor price also increased year-on-year, up from $39,800 to finish on $47,200.

Second-hand harvester sales increased 50pc and median pricing rose 108pc.

The median harvester price rose from $27,200 to $47,100.

Some of the best sellingharvesters included a 2012 John Deere S670 with 4348 hours, which sold for $185,000.

A 2015 Claas Lexion 760TT with 1488 hours went for $180,000 and a 2010 John Deere 9770 STS with 4218 hours sold for $115.



An array of machinery has been through the gates of Ritchie Bros' Geelong yards over the past 12 months.

When it comes to trucks, a 2019 Volvo FMX T/A fuel and lube truck with low kilometres of 28,695 sold for $381,396.

A 2019 Isuzu FXZ 240 6x4 with Callaghan CCP30ZX-5 and just 20,327km recorded sold for $380,000.



Also selling above $300,000 was a 2018 Kenworth T909 6x4 that's travelled 336,847km, which went for $355,000.

According to the report, "lockdowns and restrictions of movement have accelerated the move towards online sales of used equipment".



Mr Massey said they had also witnessed a trend toward farmers buying their own construction and transport equipment.



He said while it varied from state to state, there was a shift in how products were being moved off farms.



"Farmers are now buying their own construction equipment like graders and wheel loaders, rather than using contractors to do earthworks they are doing it themselves," Mr Massey said.

"In the grain industry farmers are looking at buying their own transportation equipment, trucks and trailers and all that."



Mr Massey said while farmers had traditionally liked to get on site to inspect equipment, the agricultural community had really embraced the online component of buying assets.



Ritchie Bros has traditionally sold gear from its yards but in recent months has begun going into the field for sales.

The group conducted the Corinella Farms clearance sale at Campbells Bridge, Victoria, in February.



It has also overseen clearance sales at Moree, NSW, and one at Rupanyup, Vic, last week.

Mr Massey said this gave buyers the best of both worlds as they could physically inspect assets "in their backyard" but also inspect and purchase online.

"We're keen to get out there and do on-site larger clearance sale events," he said.

