Agribusiness buzz in brief

Forrest joins beef roundtable

Andrew Forrest's Harvest Road Group has joined the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef as part of its animal welfare commitment.

He argues beef industry standards must aim for far higher levels of welfare than are currently articulated in guidelines or legislation, "and seek reform across the globe".

The roundtable includes major international food processing and production names including McDonald's, Cargill and Tyson Foods, local representatives such as Meat and Livestock Australia and the Cattle Council, and advocacy agencies such as World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The GRSB promotes "a world where beef is a trusted part of a thriving food system in which the beef value chain is environmentally sound, socially responsible, and economically viable".

Beef and seafood producer and processor, Harvest Road, is the agricultural division of the mining billionaire Forrest family's investment trust, Tattarang.

Mr Forrest has championed his own "No Pain, No Fear" campaign challenging livestock industries to ensure all animals in animal protein supply chains are free from all avoidable stress, pain or fear.



"Consumers have a right to know that what is on their plate didn't come from pain or fear."

.........

Big names at NFF event

Prime Minister, Scott Morrison; Telstra boss, Andy Penn; Australian Banking Association chief executive officer and former Queensland Premier, Anna Bligh, and chef and farmer, Matt Moran, are among the headline speakers billed for next month's National Farmers Federation national convention.

The Canberra event, on April 5 and 6, will also hear from a host of other big names including Fortescue Metals and Tattarang investment group chairman, Andrew Forrest; National Rural Health Commissioner, Professor Ruth Stewart; ABC chairwoman, Ita Buttrose; Cargill's sustainability vice president Ben Fargher, and Macquarie Group's Jock Whittle.

Farmers and members of supporting NFF organisations who are subsidising the full registration fee only pay $435 for a seat, while standard registrations are $1300 each, or $666 a day.



Admission covers all conference sessions, presentations and exhibitions at the National Convention Centre and one ticket to the conference cocktail event.

.........

Cotton market growth help

A $1.5 million federal government grant has been awarded to the Australian Cotton Shippers Association and Cotton Australia to develop market access strategies, particularly in growth cotton markets such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Australia is set to produce 4.8 million bales of cotton in 2022, compared to an average 3m each year between 2014 and 2019.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the funding also aimed to drive further demand with existing customers, making Australian cotton a fibre of choice for global textile manufacturers, brands and retailers.

The project will see the industry host key supply chain customers to Australia to see our world-class cotton industry for themselves.



Cotton Australia chief executive officer, Adam Kay, said the money would help increase demand for the sustainable high-quality cotton produced here, avoid stockpiling the local crop and establish a clear roadmap for future marketing efforts.

.........

NZ Fieldays re-sheduled

New Zealand's long-running mid-winter National Fieldays has been rescheduled from June to start on November 30 in a bid to avoid any potential COVID-19 pandemic flare up.

The five day event, staged at Mystery Creek near Hamilton, has not been held for two years because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Although the new November date for the 53rd fieldays will clash with a busy time on the farm calendar, especially for dairy farmers, chief executive Peter Nation did not believe this year's event would be greatly different to previous shows.



In fact, he's anticipating it will possibly be bigger than ever, partly because northern hemisphere exhibitors and visitors may find the warmer time of the year more attractive.



He also felt farmers and exhibitors would make a bigger effort to attend because they had been unable to go to any agriculture event for some time.

The NZ agricultural showcase is the biggest in the southern hemisphere, but often shrouded in fog, and hampered by winter rain, soggy conditions under foot, and flight cancellations into Hamilton Airport.



.........

AACo feedlot seaweed trials

A beef sector partnership involving the big Australian Agricultural Company; feedlot health and nutrition outfit, Bovine Dynamics; Darling Downs lot feeder, Stockyard; and seaweed farmer, Sea Forest, has been granted $1 million to trial asparagopsis seaweed a feed additive in a large-scale commercial feedlot near Toowoomba, Queensland.



The 300-day trial will aim to understand the impact of asparagopsis on reducing livestock emissions, meat productivity, taste and quality.

The grant is part of the MERiL (Methane Emissions Reduction in Livestock) program, one of two initiatives the federal government is delivering to help the agriculture sector access low carbon emission technologies without imposing new costs.

Sea Forest's seaweed ingredient will be added to rations fed to AACo's Wagyu cattle, which if successful promises to double AACo's environmental commitments by widely incorporating the methane reducing product in the company's feeding regime.



AACo runs about 340,000 cattle in Queensland and the Northern Territory.



Sea Forest has previously teamed with dairy giant, Fonterra, to run trials in Tasmania aimed at cutting dairy herd emissions.



.........

Sustainable credit for CBA

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has become the first Australian bank recognised under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification scheme.

ISCC is a voluntary sustainability certification scheme which facilitates sustainable practices in agriculture.

It provides the members of a supply chain with fully traceable proof that their agricultural commodities are sustainably produced, allowing farmers to demonstrate they are producing commodities and food in a manner which meets community expectations for environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable production.

Certification can also deliver extra returns for farm businesses, as ISCC-approved farmers are often paid a premium for their products, particularly to overseas buyers.



CBA's commodities, trade and carbon executive general manager, Alex Toone, said ISCC certification allowed the bank to support the great work many agri-sector customers were already doing to be more sustainable.

CBA recently announced a sustainability-linked Borrowing Base Facility with grain company, Viterra, which encourages the marketer to undertake grower engagement with ISCC and purchase ISCC-certified Australian-grown grain.



.........

New ACCC chief

Respected competition lawyer Gina Cass-Gottlieb has taken over from Rod Sims as Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair.

Ms Cass-Gottlieb, also a member of the Reserve Bank of Australia payment systems board and the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority, has more than 25 years' experience across complex competition matters.

She is the first female head of the ACCC since it became an independent statutory authority in 1995.

Mr Sims had more than a decade as chairman, beginning in August 2011.

"I wish Gina all the best in her new role. I hope she will find it as rewarding as I did," he said.



.........

Resilient Qld sugar sector

Sugar cane milling generated about $3.8 billion for Queensland's economy in 2020-21 and supported almost 20,000 full-time equivalent direct and indirect jobs.



Despite the combined impact of COVID-19, poor global sugar prices, international market distortions and adverse weather, a new economic report has highlighted the sector's resilience.

The Australian Sugar Milling Council found Queensland mills spent $2.3b on cane, mill worker wages, mill inputs and government charges and taxes.

"When the economic multiplier is added, the $2.3 billion spent by Queensland's mills resulted in the

Interestingly, sugar mills payed out almost the same amount as in 2017-18 when when average global sugar prices were stronger.



"This resilience is a tribute and show of commitment to our industry right across the entire supply chain - from our sugarcane farmers, the mills' workforce and supporting industries," said ASMC chief executive officer Rachele Sheard.

