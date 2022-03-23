Visa cancelled over undeclared beef

An international student carrying 1.54 kilograms of beef and other undeclared products has had their visa cancelled and been refused entry to Australia, along with receiving an infringement notice for the serious breach of Australia's biosecurity laws.

Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud said biosecurity remains a top priority as Australia opens its borders to international travellers.



He reminded all travellers not to bring in food or other biosecurity risk items.

"The goods were mislabelled, with deliberately misleading packaging. As well as beef, 2kg dried prawns, 500g of dried squid, 1.54kg of dried persimmon and 4kg of dried fish were not declared," Minister Littleproud said.

The traveller was issued a 12-penalty unit infringement notice ($2,664, up from $444).



The student is now excluded from applying for another visa to enter Australia for three years and may be required to declare the cancellation when applying for a visa to another country.

"Beef is a high risk for diseases such as foot and mouth disease, putting at risk our $15.7 billion beef and veal industry," Minister Littleproud said.

"If you bring food, plant material or animal products, you must declare them or dispose of them in the bins located in the airport immediately after disembarking the aircraft.

"This is the 15th person to learn that if you don't declare, you may receive an infringement notice of up to $2,664 and your visa may be cancelled, barring your entry into Australia.

