Robotic 'dog' trail in $61m cash splash to strengthen biosecurity frontline

A CASH splash will be used to strengthen the nation's biosecurity frontline defences against diseases that could ravage the agriculture industry to the tune of billions of dollars.

In a pre-budget announcement, the government revealed it would invest more than $61 million over four years to boost biosecurity in northern Australia, with a focus on biosecurity infrastructure, and emerging diagnostic and surveillance technologies.

African swine fever has devastated pig populations in Papua New Guinea, while lumpy skin disease was recently confirmed in Indonesia. Citrus canker and Asian green mussel are also exotic biosecurity risks found in near neighbours.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said northern Australia was the nation's biosecurity frontline due to its proximity to other countries, and the prevailing wind and sea currents that could carry threats into the nation.

"It's vital that our biosecurity system continually evolves to meet those challenges so that we can protect human, animal, aquatic and plant health across the nation.

"We will be targeting improved diagnostics, industry resilience and implementation of emerging surveillance technologies - including an early focus to boost protection from lumpy skin disease."

Given the increasing threat of lumpy skin disease, $15 million will support technical preparation and response capability to a potential outbreak, as well supporting work within neighbouring countries, while $17 million will be used to build regional resilience to manage biosecurity risks.



The money will also fund additional biosecurity officers and detection dogs.

Mr Littleproud also announced a new robotic dog, named Spot, would be put to the test in the Port of Darwin.



"Move over muster dogs, this robotic canine can carry up to 14kg of inspection gear and has 360-degree perception capability and sensors to collect biosecurity data," Mr Littleproud said



"I believe it can also muster sheep and climb stairs."

Biosecurity officers will use Spot in a trial inspection of a cargo container to detect planted biosecurity risk materials.



"This tested Spot's infrared night vision and ability to inspect the container's underside," Mr Littleproud said.



"At the Ranger Mine, Spot surveyed flora at a revegetation site, including identifying weeds and looking for signs of returning wildlife.



"Robots can decrease safety risks for our staff and boost our tools to keep Australia safe from biosecurity threats."



