Here we go again - from $7100 an acre, now another farm auction

People are still processing the incredible auction result for farm land in Clare a few weeks back, now there's another to consider.



Ray White Rural is putting Andrews up for public auction in the same venue.



Again it is likely to draw the attention of neighbours looking to expand while finance is still cheap and commodity prices high.



Andrews takes in 266 hectares (658 acres) which agents say still allows investors to buy "an efficient size parcel of quality land" in the Mid North.

This property will be offered for public auction on Tuesday, April 12 noon in The Valleys Lifestyle Centre.

Of course that other Clare auction a few weeks back saw about 100 people attend The Valleys for the stunning sale of Hill View's 736 hectares (1818 acres).which drew a winning bid of about $7100 per acre.

The two properties are about 30km from one another but in terms on on-farm buildings and farm infrastructure, they are very different.

Andrews is located 13 kilometres south of Spalding adjacent to RM Williams Highway.

It is the first time the farm has been put on the market for more than 110 years.

Andrews offers 236 hectares of productive arable country, including 41ha of loam and clay flats suited to growing lucerne.

The farm offers rich fertile soils suited to flexible enterprise mix including broadacre cropping, hay production, lucerne and livestock option

The property is watered by a bore which feeds four stock troughs plus there are permanent springs in the Hutt Creek which traverses the northern end of the property.

The property is fenced into seven main paddocks.

Structural Improvements include implement shed (18m x 7.5m), an older two-stand shearing shed and old stone cottage which has been uninhabited for a number of years.

The vendor estimates the annual rainfall in the district to average 470mm.

Advanced farming practices have been adopted for many years involving a no-till cropping system with sound agronomic practices.

For more information contact the agents from Ray White Rural SA, Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 or Geoff Schell 0418 842421.

