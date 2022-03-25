O'Connors, Australia's largest Case dealer, grows further

MAJOR southern Australian Case IH dealership O'Connors has further expanded its footprint with the acquisition of three more dealerships.

O'Connors this week announced it had bought the full dealerships of Mallee-based machinery business Sunrise Ag at Swan Hill and Ouyen and the Case IH broadacre component of Sunrise's Mildura branch.

It takes O'Connors to 15 dealerships across Victoria, NSW and South Australia.

O'Connors is the largest Case IH dealer in Australia.

O'Connors chief executive Gareth Webb, said the Sunrise Ag dealerships were a good fit for the business and the expansion helped reinforce the strength of the O'Connors network.

"The Sunrise Ag location at Ouyen represents a strong broadacre farming area where we have considerable knowledge and experience, while Mildura and Swan Hill have more agricultural diversity where we can work to expand the reach of Case IH smaller horsepower machinery," Mr Webb said.

The company has expanded rapidly in recent years after starting out in Birchip, also in the Victorian Mallee, in 1964.

Further branches were then opened in Warracknabeal and Horsham, before the company set up at Corowa, NSW and Shepparton.

Since then it acquired the former Agrimac dealerships in Ballarat and St Arnaud and expanded into NSW's Central West with branches at Condobolin, West Wyalong, Forbes and Grenfell and across the SA border with a business at Bordertown.

The company has won Case IH's national dealer of the year for the past four years.

