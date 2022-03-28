Managing cost and risk tops GPA election wishlist

GPA chair Barry Large says farmers want government policies and investment that can help them to be able to better manage seasonal risk and rising input costs.

IN THE lead up to this week's federal budget grain grower peak body Grain Producers Australia said policies that help farmers manage rising input costs and seasonal variability top its wishlist.

GPA chair Barry Large said capitalising on the current strong dynamic in the grains industry and delivering greater returns and resilience for Australian grain producers, is at the centre of GPA's election advocacy platform and initiatives.

"We may be coming off a record Australian grains harvest of 62 million tonnes last year, estimated at about $26 billion, but we can't afford to be complacent," Mr Large said.

"We need to focus on how and where to invest these returns now, to build future growth and resilience for growers."

"We need to deliver outcomes in areas Australian grain producers need it most, such as managing seasonal fluctuations and other core production challenges, and provide greater stability and strength, for the communities and economies we support."

GPA chief executive Colin Bettles said an initiative such as government backing for increased local manufacturing, in green fertilisers was a prime example of a win for all of industry.

"This would help manage production risks for a key input, but will also deliver sustainability benefits for Australian grain producers, with value-adding opportunities," Mr Bettles said.

Mr Large said GPA's election platform calls for a long-term strategic view of the Australian grains industry with investments from these recent record returns, to optimise future performance and to mitigate risk.

"The Australian grains industry may be experiencing record high grain prices and that's good news for the nation's second biggest agricultural sector."

"But record high input prices for fertiliser, fuel and chemical also mean we're carrying far greater risks into our next crop."

Mr Bettles said GPA's core philosophy was helping farmers manage risk themselves.

"The more government can do to invest at this time and support producers proactively in these core production areas, the less need for direct government subsidies or intervention, to help manage climate risks and other seasonal challenges."

"This is especially critical given Australian grain producers compete in global markets against other exporting countries that provide significant government policies, to directly support producers."

