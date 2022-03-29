Reliable workhorse sells for $41,000

A 10-year-old Toyota LandCruiser GX with 383,390 kilometres on the clock has sold at auction for $41,000.

The ute was the most viewed item in the lead up to Ritchie Bros' unreserved agricultural auction on March 18.

While it didn't attract quite as much interest prior to sale day, a 2015 Toyota LandCruiser GX with 392,331km on the clock sold for $42,000.



Ritchie Bros agricultural territory manager Gary Biggs said people were searching for LandCruiser's "every second day" at the moment.

"Three years ago they could have bought the same LandCruiser for $20,000 less, such is the demand at present," Mr Biggs said.



"There remains a very good appetite for agricultural gear out there; with the price of new and the timeframes, I sound like a broke record, but it is still driving it."

An immense amount of calls were received about a 2002 Cirrus SR22 in the lead up to its sale.

There was also a plane up for grabs in the auction, which generated a lot of interest.

The 2002 Cirrus SR22 with 901 hours sold for $237,500 to a Melbourne-based buyer.

Mr Biggs said the agent who consigned the plane's phone "rang red-hot" in the lead up to the sale.

"The buyer inquiry on that plane was amazing," he said.

There were 685 lots consigned in the auction with 11 per cent of bidders tuning in from overseas, including 132 bidders from the United States.

Victorian and NSW bidders dominated the auction with 855 and 700 bidders, respectively. There were 332 bidders from Queensland.

Interest from Victorian bidders translated to buying power with 363 lots going to Victoria, 215 lots bound for NSW and 71 lots bought by Queenslanders.

Attracting the top money in the sale was a 2019 New Holland CR8.90 with 838 hours on the clock. The harvester sold for $345,000 to a buyer from Grong Grong, NSW.



The top priced tractor, a 2018 John Deere 8320R with 1682 hours, was bought by a corporate entity operating out of the southern states for $315,000.



Another John Deere tractor, a 2013 model 8235R, sold for $175,000.

Caterpillars also garnered interest, with a 2014 Challenger MT845C and a 1998 Challenger 95E going for $187,500 and $135,000, respectively.



Two Aust-Mech 9000ST portable conveyors went for $170,000 each.



A 2020 MacDon FD140 40-foot flex draper sold for $157,500 to a South Australian buyer, while a 2014 MacDon M205 windrower made $142,000.

Mr Biggs said these were "amazing prices" for out of season items.

