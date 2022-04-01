Carbon could be too valuable for farmers to sell

Farmers, the main suppliers of the liquidity-starved carbon market, were almost forgotten at an industry forum until Australian Farm Institute executive director Richard Heath appeared on screen.



Rocked by allegations of corruption, a market crash and fresh government interventions, there was plenty to deal with on the first day of the Carbon Farming Industry Forum.



The politics started immediately, with host and Carbon Market Institute chief executive John Connor condemning the agriculture minister's newly-minted power of veto over native forest regeneration projects that take up more than one-third of a farm.



Industry, Energy and Emissions Angus Taylor came out swinging early in the morning, telling the 161-member audience that the market was strong and growing and Professor Andrew Macintosh's concerns about the system's integrity lacked substance.



Shadow minister Chris Bowen promised a full review of the system and its integrity if Labor is elected.

But, it was not until AFI's Richard Heath spoke that the number one constraint, the supply of carbon credits, was mentioned.



"I'm really going to bring it back to the 'farming' bit of carbon farming," Mr Heath said.

Building carbon, Mr Heath said, made farming systems more resilient with healthier soils and greater water holding capacity, reducing exposure to risks like climate. Then, pausing a little, he added a big 'but'.

"I think farmers need to be cautious at the moment," Mr Heath said, "I don't think there is the same level of urgency in deciding what to do with any additional carbon that may be generated from that urgent need to adopt carbon-friendly farming practice."



Uncertainty, the embryonic state of markets and opportunities meant selling carbon credits now didn't make sense from a risk standpoint, he said.

Whole supply chains would soon be accountable for their carbon footprints and Mr Heath said farm businesses might need to use any new carbon to meet customer demands, which could outweigh any profits from selling carbon on what were still very unpredictable markets.

"Frankly, it's very early to make that call at the moment," he said.



RegenCo chief executive Greg Noonan said risk management products would help to allay those concerns.

"An embedded option in a contract that basically said, 'Every year I'll make a decision whether I sell my ACCUs to the market or whether I use them to inset against my own emissions,' can be built into those sorts of contracts," he said.



Farmers could avoid selling into low-priced carbon markets using specialist agreements with the major banks, Market Advisory Group managing director Rahpael Wood said, which would help to safeguard against volatility.

"I'll do a repurchase agreement with the bank, get the cash now, do something with it, buy it back later, and take advantage of markets," he said.



"Those things are going to happen and they're already happening."



A farmer's perspective was provided by Australian Agricultural Company environmental manager Naomi Wilson, who said the carbon market certainly did hold risks for farmers.

"Part and parcel of being a farmer is is understanding and on taking risk," she said.



"For me, one of the things that we need to be developing is understanding for farmers in carbon as a commodity in the same way that they understand all the other basic commodities that they produce."



