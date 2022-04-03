Campaign continues to drive Aussie support

Following on from the successful first phase of the industry campaign Buy, Support, Enjoy Aussie Dairy that aired in early 2021, the second phase of the campaign has now concluded with positive results.

The second phase, also featuring Dairy Ambassador Jonathan Brown, was delivered from July to November 2021 and focused on the health benefits of Aussie dairy and its importance in building strong bones and muscles.

The TV ads featured Browny in everyday settings including the gym, family breakfast table and a milk bar, showcasing how supporting Aussie dairy in turn supports health.



The ads were supported by a large-scale national media buy that coincided with the Olympics and Australian Football League finals across television (Channel 7, Channel 10, Foxtel, Kayo), radio, as well as a digital channels, including YouTube, social media, display ads and PR.

The campaign was seen by 41 per cent of the audience, with 86pc of them feeling more supportive of the industry, 81pc feeling more supportive of the product and 63pc consuming more dairy as a result of seeing it.

A third phase of the campaign rolled out in February 2022, showcasing dairy's role in everyday moments - from healthy starts at breakfast, to brunching with friends, to supporting sport and workouts.

The television ads have aired nationally across the Nine and Seven networks, in programs with high reach including Married at First Sight, Nine News, Seven News, Dancing with The Stars, SAS, Better Homes and Gardens, Lego Masters, Sunrise and AFL game coverage.



Later in the year, Dairy Australia has secured a partnership with the latest season of Farmer Wants a Wife.



Leveraging Dairy Farmer's Harry and Ben, activity will include in program commercials, Catch Up TV extension and program association.

A Nova radio partnership will leverage Jonathan Brown to a broad-reaching audience, with Breakfast Live Reads and branded commercials voiced by Browny.



Ads will also be heard across podcasts, including Chat 10 Looks 3, Something to Talk About with Samantha Armytage, and the Chrissie, Sam and Browny Podcast.

Key messages will also be extended through food, health and lifestyle influencers on social and traditional media.

