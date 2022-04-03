Riverina woman feels left in dark over emerging encephalitis virus

A Riverina woman who lives next door to a piggery and operates a livestock transport service says she feels left in the dark about the emerging Japanese Encephalitis Virus, struggling to access information on its spread and how to protect herself.

Jennie Ballard lives in Springdale between Temora and Cootamundra and is becoming increasingly worried about contracting JEV with a piggery adjoining her property, owning pigs herself and having roughly ten dams on her property - the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes which can carry the virus.



"We have not been notified at all of the outbreak," she said, hearing about new cases from social media or friends.



"If your neighbour doesn't know anything then you're not going to find out."

Mrs Ballard said she contacted the NSW Department of Primary Industries to find out where there has been positive cases, but this information couldn't be shared due to privacy.



The Riverina woman, who lives next door to a piggery, is unsure how to protect herself against JEV and access the vaccine.

They also told her to keep mosquito numbers down on her property, something she said is "impossible" with the dams.

Mrs Ballard also spoke to her GP about the JEV vaccine, who didn't know where to access it.

"We're not being told what's happening or where we can get our vaccine from," she said. "They could at least say there's been an outbreak in Temora, or there's been an outbreak in Young."



Mark Banasiak, Upper House Member for the Shooters Fishers and Farmers, said he has heard fears similar to Mrs Ballard's across the electorate.



"It is clear to the SFF that this Government needs to step up their public messaging, so residents in the areas of concern know what they have to do," he said.



"This disease kills. Members of these communities, not just those who work in piggeries, need appropriate and comprehensive messaging to take every precaution."



In a statement a NSW Health spokesperson said it has worked "extensively" with the DPI and other jurisdictions to regularly inform the public on the emerging situation and how to protect themselves since the first notified of JEV.

NSW Health has established a dedicated JEV webpage on health.nsw.gov.au/jevirus to report on new cases and locations, fact sheets and symptoms to monitor for.

The spokesperson added that local stakeholders have been spoken to and advice has been given to GPs on vaccination protocols, ensuring those at highest risk of exposure are prioritised for the government-funded jab.

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District's public health unit have also been in regular contact with piggeries and are conducting mosquito surveillance programs.



