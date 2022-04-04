Setter takes on another ag leadership role

BEEF industry executive Troy Setter has taken up the reins as chair of the Council of Rural Research and Development Corporations.



With more than 20 years of experience in executive roles, Mr Setter brings with him a clear vision for the council to continue to invest in growing the profitability and sustainability of Australia's rural industries.



Mr Setter said Australia had a globally enviable structure with our RDCs that invest industry and government funds in the research and development, and marketing, of Australian food and fibre.



He believes it is important to continue to build on that work.



Mr Setter is the chief executive officer at Consolidated Pastoral Company, a large, privately owned, Australian agrifood business. He was previously chief operating officer of Australian Agricultural Company.



Mr Setter has held key executive positions with agribusinesses including, North Australian Cattle Company, Torrens Investments and Killara and Twynam Group. He has worked across the agribusiness supply chain in production through to processing and marketing for beef, sheep, grains, cotton, land development and logistics.

Mr Setter currently also chairs the board of Dolly's Dream and LiveCorp, and was the former Chair of the Australian Beef Industry Foundation and several other organisations.

Along with having a degree in Rural Science from University of New England, he has completed the agribusiness program at Harvard Business School and The Australian Rural Leadership Program.

Mr Setter was elected by the council following the departure of John Woods.

