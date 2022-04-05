Peak body says trade deal with India disappointing for dairy

The Australian dairy industry is disappointed that the interim free trade deal with India has failed to deliver meaningful market access gains for dairy.

The historic deal between Australia and India, valued at up to $14.8 billion each year, was announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday.



The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI ECTA) will see tariffs eliminated on more than 85 per cent of Australian goods exported to the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Australian Dairy Industry Council (ADIC) chair, Rick Gladigau acknowledged the efforts made by the government in pushing for a dairy outcome in the negotiations, but was concerned that India did not recognise the significant benefit of partnering with Australian dairy to complement local India dairy production and fill gaps in the market.

"The dairy industry supports the government's aim to deliver a comprehensive trade agreement with India, a key economic partner," Mr Gladigau said.



"However, an agreement, interim or otherwise, that does not include market access gains for dairy is a disappointing outcome.

"It is regrettable that a substantial industry such as dairy should be largely left off the table in trade negotiations."

The dairy sector will now shift its focus to ensuring that the subsequent comprehensive deal prioritises dairy market access.



"While disappointing, this interim agreement is not the end of the road when it comes to strengthening dairy trade ties between Australia and India," Mr Gladigau said.



"The government has to prioritise dairy market access in the comprehensive deal and must ensure that negotiations for this end deal are not delayed."



Free trade agreements are built on trust and aim to expand trade between countries by reducing barriers and integrating economies.

Woolgrowers, fishermen, fruit growers and wine producers were among those expected to benefit from the deal, which included:

Sheep

Sheepmeat tariffs of 30pc will be eliminated on entry into force, providing a boost for Australian exports that already command nearly 20pc of India's market

Wool

Wool will have the current 2.5pc tariffs eliminated on entry into force, supporting Australia's second-largest market for wool products.

Wine

Tariffs on wine with a minimum import price of US$5 per bottle will be reduced from 150pc to 100pc on entry into force and subsequently to 50pc over 10 years (based on Indian wholesale price index for wine).

Tariffs on wine bottles with minimum import price of US$15 will be reduced from 150pc to 75pc on entry into force and subsequently to 25pc over 10 years (based on Indian wholesale price index for wine).

Horticulture

Tariffs up to 30pc on avocados, onions, broad, kidney and adzuki beans, cherries, shelled pistachios, macadamias, cashews in-shell, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, currants will be eliminated over seven years.

Tariffs on almonds, lentils, oranges, mandarins, pears, apricots and strawberries will be reduced, improving opportunities for Australia's horticulture industry to supply India's growing food demand.

Resources

The resources sector will benefit from the elimination of tariffs on entry into force for coal, alumina, metallic ores, including manganese, copper and nickel; and critical minerals including titanium and zirconium.

Like dairy, chickpea markets were also left wanting after details of the deal were announced.

ADIC deputy chair Grant Crothers echoed Mr Gladigau's sentiments.



"It's disappointing that India has failed to consider the benefits that can be realised by increasing trade with Australian partners, who are well placed to complement Indian capabilities to provide high quality dairy products into their local food and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors," Mr Crothers said.

"We have a proven track record of working collaboratively with our trade partners to support consumer needs and ensure that everyone wins from the relationship."

