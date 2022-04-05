Goatmeat production booming, snapshot shows

Australian goatmeat production is on the rise, with an expanding flock size, heavier carcase weights and increased slaughter.

According to Meat & Livestock Australia's latest global goatmeat snapshot, goat production has rebounded after several years where environmental conditions caused a drop in supply.

International demand for Australian goatmeat has remained strong despite COVID-19 related distribution challenges such as international flight cancellations and high shipping container prices.



In 2021, Australia exported a total of 19,046 tonnes shipped weight of goatmeat, up 34.5 per cent year-on-year, with a total export value of $242 million, up 67pc on 2020.



MLA global market insights manager Vereena Rooney said 2022 was also likely to be another strong year in terms of production off the back of favourable seasonal conditions.

"Obviously that has supported greater numbers of kids in the flocks and heavier animals, which is going to lead to greater production," Dr Rooney said.



"The last few years have been really tough with COVID-19 impacting the food service channel, where the vast majority of Australian goatmeat is sold in our export markets.

"As the world is opening up and food service is resuming, the expectation is that demand for goatmeat will continue to remain strong."

Dr Rooney said it was great to see the industry on a growth trajectory after a few declining years of production and export.

"About 71pc of surveyed goat producers are identified as having a harvested rangeland enterprise system," she said.

"With the conditions improving and strong demand for the product, that perhaps points to producers shifting more to a semi-managed system to try to mitigate some of the volatility over supply.

"Prices have been really strong as well so if they want to capitalise on that, it makes sense for them to look at shifting their management approach."

Eastern states goat slaughter increased 42 per cent year-on-year in 2021, totalling 1,006,292 head.



Queensland slaughtered the highest amount at 401,570 head, 41pc more than in 2020.



Victoria processed 394,711 head, South Australia processed 123,326 head and NSW processed just over 86,685 head.



Despite its lower processing level, NSW is the largest producer, supplying into abattoirs in Queensland, Victoria and SA.



While the US remains the biggest market for Australian goatmeat by far, taking 12,589 t or 66pc of exported product, South Korea experienced a 91pc surge in growth to 2128t to claim the number two mantle previously held by Taiwan.



Dr Rooney said Korean consumers' adventurous palates and an influx of foreign workers from countries where more goatmeat is traditionally consumed had factored into the strong growth.

"In the Korean market they also have a black local goat which is often used for medicinal purposes... it's become quite expensive so they're looking for alternative sources of goat to meet that demand as well," she said.

In 2021, live goat exports grew 43pc year-on-year to 12,018 head as a result of an increase in supply but also demand, particularly through the key market of Malaysia and but also thanks to demand for breeders in the Philippines.



While in recent years tight supply and higher prices have made live goat exports less competitive in Malaysia, a 113pc growth in imports saw the country reclaim its position as Australia's largest live goat export market, taking 7393 head.

The boom was driven by strong demand thanks to goatmeat's role in religious celebrations such as Eid and the recovery of wet market supply chains.



