Scaled irrigation to make at least $38m

The Tabain family has put its 2438-hectare cropping and livestock property at Leeton on the market, which is expected to make in excess of $38 million.

The family has farmed Roseneath for four decades, with Matt, Jon and Mark Tabain building the business on the foundations created by parents Jim and Sandra Tabain.

Roseneath has focused on grain production, storage and transportation but has also turned off thousands of prime lambs.



In the Murrumbidgee irrigation area, the property has direct frontage to the main canal at Leeton and an annual irrigation entitlement of 2493 megalitres.



Of the 2483ha holding, 96 per cent is arable farmland and 971ha is currently irrigated with a combination of flood and centre-pivot infrastructure.



The gently sloping acreage is underpinned by red loam and red sandy-loam topsoils over clay subsoils.

CBRE's Boo Harvey, Matt Childs and David Goodfellow have been appointed to manage the sale and expressions of interest close on May 12.

Ms Harvey said properties of Roseneath's scale and calibre were rarely offered for sale within the NSW Riverina.

"A key feature of Roseneath is the broad range of enterprises the property can support," Ms Harvey said.



"Beyond its existing grain and livestock facilities, there is the scope for further development to produce permanent crops of nuts, fruit and/or vegetables. The opportunities are amazing."

"That is all complemented by the farm's close proximity to the region's grain and horticultural packaging and processing facilities."

Located just 5 kilometres from the Leeton township, Roseneath is 66km from Griffith.



Roseneath grows dryland and irrigated winter crops such as wheat, barley, canola, vetch and lupins as well as irrigated summer crops, including rice and maize.



The farming operations are supported by its own 40,000-tonne grain storage and handling facility, which spans nearly 11,000 square metres.



There are also grain silos, a grain dryer and a registered weighbridge with bitumen-road access suitable for B-doubles.



Roseneath also runs about 3000 lambs a year and broke the national per-head sale price for prime lambs in a Griffith auction in 2018.



It has comprehensive livestock handling and feeding facilities to match.

The property also has three substantial brick homesteads, with the original 1963 dwelling complemented by two modern homes, built in 2010 and 2012.

"This opportunity will brilliantly suit a savvy investor wanting to take advantage of a proven highly-productive asset with huge scope for further development and land use change," Ms Harvey said.



"We're looking forward to showing it to as many people as possible."

Contact Boo Harvey on 0498 990 075 or David Goodfellow on 0438 662 134.

