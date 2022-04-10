Wine, beef and forestry in one pretty package

+2





You'd never be bored at Glenisla. The 115-hectare Warrenbayne property has a small boutique vineyard and winery, farm forestry, and an Angus cattle operation.



No more than 20 minutes from either Benalla or Violet Town and two hours from Melbourne, the property has been held in the same ownership for the last 45 years.



The vendors are ready to retire but believe there's plenty of potential to enhance and expand these new enterprises.

There could be subdivision potential, too. Glenisla's 115ha (273 acres) is held as three allotments and two titles and about two kilometres of frontage to Harrison Road.

Architects have helped transform the original timber three-bedroom homestead to create generous rooms, modern services and appliances, extensive verandah spaces, and a new studio and wine cellar.



An outdoor living alfresco area and inground swimming pool are set in beautiful and productive gardens.

Vendor Dr Russell Washusen, a former CSIRO scientist, said he had applied research experience with innovation to determine which enterprises would work well on the farm.

He fenced off all Glenisla's major streams and replanted them, introducing farm forestry, including a small pine plantation.

The mix of vegetation across the property now offered visual appeal while making the land more productive.

Dr Washusen also worked to enhance the property's water resources as a protection against dry years and to increase productivity and ease of management.

Three farm paddock dams all feed into one central dam, which has solar-powered pumping infrastructure and an extensive pipe network across the farm.

The total water storage capacity is an estimated 14 megalitres with an irrigation licence and 7 megalitres for stock and domestic use.

In addition, there is a 36-metre-deep bore with submersible pump in the homestead area for garden irrigation, and to supplement the extensive domestic tank rainwater storage if needed.

For added diversification, the irrigation water was used to set up an orchard and vineyard with drip irrigation. The orchard has cherries, olives, citrus and other fruit trees.

The small vineyard was initially planted to Cabernet Sauvignon wine grapes, with more recent additions of Montepulciano with plans for future plantings of Sangiovese.

The grapes are crushed and vintaged in a boutique winery and barrel store in the original stables and the bottled wine is sold under the Glenisla Estate label to regular customers with a temporary licence.

The grape and winery interest reflects Dr Washusen's German heritage and there is an effective underground cellar building that can store about 400 boxes of a dozen bottles.

Still, the Angus cattle herd of 70 breeders and their calves is at the heart of Glenisla's business model.

Buildings include a new steel machinery hay shed with a 5000 watt solar power generating system and grain silo.

According to Rodwells Real Estate Benalla based selling agent Brent Neilson, Glenisla is an ideally located farm property with an impressive presentation.

"First, there is the ideal family home with an impressive presentation, a strong Angus cattle herd and the opportunity to further develop the irrigated and especially the wine grape and winemaking operation," he said.

"This property is ideally located within easy reach of two important towns having major access via the Hume freeway.

"it will ideally suit a family wanting a farm business and lifestyle where everything is in place on a property that has been held in long family ownership where the vendors have sought to create the right activities for the environment and land resources."

Mr Neilson expected a sale price of around $2.5 million.

Contact Rodwells Real Estate Benalla agent Brett Neilson on 0418 626 503.

