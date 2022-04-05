Aquaculture research agreement formalised for Bass Strait waters

An agreement has been signed between the state and federal governments regarding aquaculture research in Bass Strait.

The agreement provides the legal framework for research to be undertaken in Commonwealth waters.

Tasmanian senator Jonathon Duniam and Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett said there were opportunities for the aquaculture industry to investigate in offshore areas.

Senator Duniam said new technology and industry techniques were under development and research was needed to test the economic, environmental and operational feasibility of offshore aquaculture.

Focused research will provide the information we need to better understand the possibilities and potential benefits of aquaculture in deeper waters further offshore," he said.



"This approach may provide a template for a future national development of aquaculture in Commonwealth waters."



Senator Duniam said the Blue Economy Co-operative Research Centre was set to progress a proposal in the area covered by the new agreement.



Mr Barnett said the research trial proposal would be considered by the state government in consultation with the federal government.

He said proponents would be required to further consult and apply for a statutory permit before marine aquaculture research activities could proceed.

"This arrangement is a huge step forward and presents a wonderful opportunity for Tasmania to benefit from aquaculture research into fin-fish, seaweeds, shellfish or other potential species in deeper more exposed sites and enable further advances in innovation and technology to support potential future aquaculture industries," Mr Barnett said.



Any aquaculture research will be managed in accordance with the laws of Tasmania, will be fixed-term, of limited scale and within a defined research area."



Mr Barnett said the likely trial site would be about 11 kilometres offshore from Burnie in Bass Strait.

A bill to allow marine research in Commonwealth waters under state laws passed in the Legislative Council last month.

Opponents to the legislation believed it would provide a pathway for offshore fin-fish farms.

Three MLCs who are on a Legislative Council committee investigating the fin-fish industry in Tasmania abstained from voting as the committee is yet to formalise its final report on the inquiry.



