The great dunny hunt is back on for 2022

The Continence Foundation of Australia is asking for help to update Australia's public toilet facilities with the much loved Great Dunny Hunt.

Without access or appropriate awareness, those living with incontinence can restrict and even limit themselves from leaving their home for everyday activities for the fear of not having access to appropriate toilet facilities.

With a new twist to this year's dunny hunting, Australians are being asked to update details of their local public toilets on the National Public Toilet Map to help other users identify which public toilet suits their individual needs quickly and easily.

During the 2021 Great Dunny Hunt there were 3877 registrations of regional public toilets nationwide, resulting in an additional 607 new entries into the National Public Toilet Map.

Continence Foundation of Australia CEO Rowan Cockerell said it was a fantastic result which assisted millions of Australians living with continence related issues by providing them with a reliable map of public toilets across Australia.

While more information about what facilities are offered at public toilets will benefit all communities, it will be especially impactful for the one in four Australians that experience incontinence as well as the 38 per cent of people living with a disability who are experiencing incontinence.

Australians are encouraged to update the facilities from Tuesday April 5 to World Continence Week, Monday June 20.

Dunny hunters can update the following details for toilets on the National Public Toilet Map, or add a new toilet:

Male

Female

All gender

Opening times

Adult change facilities (including shower, BYO sling)

Baby change

Dump point (including wash out water, afterhours access)

Ambulant facilities

Drinking water

Sharps disposal

Showers

Sanitary, incontinence product disposal

Right and/or left transfer - important for those with one side of the body less able

Master Locksmiths Access Key (MLAK)

Whilst also supporting individuals in need, Australians who update the facilities of public toilets will go into the draw to win one of three $500 Eftpos gift vouchers.

Visit www.continence.org.au/great-dunny-hunt and www.toiletmap.gov.au for more information.

