Grasslands offers scale and a little bit of everything

A mixed farm is sure to grab attention just from the sheer scale of the land on offer.



Grasslands is located in the Sherlock district about 25km from Tailem Bend.



The farm includes five titles and takes in 1598 hectares (3948 acres).



There are 1187ha with four titles on the northern side of the Mallee Highway and Section 22 takes in 411ha in one title on the southern side of the highway.

Grasslands provides an opportunity to buy a large mixed farming operation with extensive shedding, grain storage, sheep facilities and a four-bedroom home.



Grasslands is about half way between Tailem Bend and Peak, at the juncture of the Murraylands, Southern Mallee and Upper South East regions.



Among the improvements on the main Grasslands property is a spacious four-bedroom solid brick home (c1990) with return verandah.



+4









MORE GALLERIES

The property also has large and modern machinery sheds, a good quality two-stand shearing shed with undercover pens, various sundry shedding, grain silos and sheep yards.



All water meters have solar-powered leak-detection systems.



The fencing on the properties either side of the highway is said by the agents to be "mostly reasonable"



The agents believe the versatility of Grasslands is its key as it is suited to livestock, wool, grain and fodder production, and with its availability of three-phase power and mains water, also lends itself to more intensive livestock opportunities subject to necessary consents and approvals.



Grasslands is a quality stand-alone mixed farming asset or alternatively an opportunity to integrate with an existing farming/livestock business either for neighbours looking to expand or outside buyers looking for geographical/commodity diversification.



Grasslands is for sale by expressions of interest, closing Thursday, May 12.

For more information contact the agents from Colliers, Jesse Manuel on 0421 550242 and Tim Altschwager on 0408 814699.



Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.

