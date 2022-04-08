Dairy awards to be voted by the public

This year, it's not the judges who will decide the best of the best in Australian dairy products - it's the consumers themselves.

The Australian Grand Dairy Awards recognise the finest dairy products and cheeses from across the country. In February, when pandemic-related restrictions have meant the cancellation of the annual technical judging, the organisers have handed the power to the people, asking the general public to buy, taste and vote for their favourites.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards continue to celebrate the excellence in Australian dairy produce and drive public awareness of the exceptional quality and variety of Australian dairy foods.

"Despite the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, we remain committed to the awards and the purpose they serve for the industry," Dairy Australia's campaign adviser Georgia Farrell said.

"We look forward to the outcome of the popular vote, and to returning to our planned Australian Grand Dairy Awards activities later this year to mark the country's most outstanding dairy makers and their products."

For more details about the 2022 People's Choice Awards and to cast a vote for personal favourites, visit dairy.com.au.

