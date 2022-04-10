Bulla Dairy Foods announces 2022/23 opening milk price

Bulla Dairy Foods has revealed its 2022/23 opening milk price, in an earlier than usual announcement.



The Colac, Victoria, based processor announced its 2022/23 opening prices in the range from $7.40 to $8 a kilogram milk solids (MS).



That is $1 to $1.10/kg up on the previous year's opening price of $6.40 to $6.90/kg MS.



Over the last two years, Bulla Dairy Foods has led the milk pricing announcements, a move general manager of dairy and procurement at Bulla Dairy Foods Rohan Davies said would assist farmers with their decision-making.



"Our farmers have appreciated the early pricing, which gives them the security of a guaranteed minimum price and the confidence to plan and forecast for the season ahead," Mr Davies said.



"The current economic climate has created new levels of complexities that play into our pricing offer, however, we are very pleased to provide a strong baseline position which will see farmers looking forward to another season of higher prices.



Mr Davies said a further price increase was not out of the question, as the start to the 2022/23 season (July 1) drew closer.

"Our simple approach to pricing, which includes a flat payment model for better cash flow during spring, has been a welcome change, coupled with our commitment of no stop charge, volume charge or milk collection fee," he said.



"This early opening pricing is an indication of our ongoing confidence in Bulla's market performance and new products and provides a guaranteed minimum for farmers.



"However, as we are still a few months away from the start of the season we expect to be able to increase this closer to the season commencement once there is more market certainty to inform our business forecasting."



Bulla Dairy Food's baseline milk price for the 2022/23 season, effective from July 1, 2022 is as follows:

Band 0 - $8/kg MS

Band 1 - $7.80/kg MS

Band 2 - $7.60/kg MS

Band 3 - $7.40/kg MS

