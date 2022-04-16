New product monitors grain on the go

A Finnish company has released a new product able to provide farmers with real-time grain quality analysis.

The GrainSense flow analyser has been developed to suit situations where grains are flowing, such as harvesters, silos, or dryers.

Grain quality is able to be constantly measured while moving and the data collected is sent to the GrainSense cloud database where it can be monitored.

Reliable, real-time data on protein and moisture levels, as well as green and broken kernel levels, can be used by farmers to make better informed decisions at harvest time.



The system is based on patented technology that has already successfully been used in the GrainSense hand-held analyser, which was launched in 2017.



GrainSense has launched its flow analyser off the back of the success of its hand-held analyser.

GrainSense CEO Riku Niemela said more than 1500 hand-held analysers were in use in more than 40 countries.

"Now we are bringing out an even more advanced solution to help make grain yields more predictable and harvests more profitable," Mr Niemela said.

GrainSense started in 2014 as a spin-off to a research project at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland.

Researchers found near-infrared spectroscopy technology could provide answers to farmers' growing needs to efficiently and reliably track grain quality.

Over the past eight years it has established a partner and distributor network across Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America and Australia.



The company's aim is to help farmers, traders and animal nutritionists to ensure crops are sold at the right price and are fit for purpose.

