Farming with 90 miles of ocean views

Gippsland's famous 90 Mile Beach captivated Doug and Margaret Nicholls the moment they drove up the driveway 24 years ago but, pulled north by family ties, the pair have broken their holding into five enviable lifestyle and farming properties.

Their architect-designed three-bedroom homestead is set on just over a hectare with spectacular views of the Gippsland Lakes, Ninety Mile Beach and Bass Strait as well as the townships of Seaspray and The Honeysuckles.

Creature comforts include a large billiard room, hand-built stone fireplace, fully enclosed sunroom and a full-sized outdoor swim spa on the deck overlooking landscaped gardens.

Well established, the homestead has an oversized double garage and large three-bay shed.

Expressions of interest for all five properties, including the Lot 1 homestead, close on May 6.

Leo O'Brien Property managing director Leo O'Brien said he expected Lot 1 to make $1.2-$1.4 million.

Although only 3 kilometres from Seaspray village, it and Lot 2 are served by a long, private road reserve so quiet, Mr Nicholls said, you "never see anybody" nearby.

In fact, the long ridgeline that forms the backbone of Lot 2, named Dianella Downs, is where he likes to get away from it all.

"They tell me it's the highest point on the Gippsland Lakes and the views are amazing," Mr Nicholls said.

"When I worked in Melbourne, I'd come down on a Friday night stressed out from work and, on the Saturday, I'd get on the tractor, go up the back, light a little fire and sit up there having a drink, looking at the view.

"There are 200-degree views of the coast, with nothing but farmland behind you."

Unlike the Lot 1 homestead, Lot 2's three-bedroom residence is set on enough land to run livestock.

Its 144ha of grazing and cropping land includes a 99-year agricultural licence over neighbouring land.

Farm infrastructure includes a three-stand shearing shed, machinery shed with workshop, hayshed and kidding shed, sheep and goat handling yard facilities, 16 paddocks, central laneway and shedding for shelter in each paddock.

The Nicholls family has long run a large Angora goat operation at Daniella Downs and the fencing design is 900-millimetre-high ringlock mesh topped with taut barbed wire.

GOAT HAVEN: Doug and Margaret Nicholls have been running thousands of Angora goats on their Seaspray property, selling the fleece direct to South Africa.

"If you can keep 2500 goats in, you've got good fencing," Mr Nicholls said.



Mr O'Brien expects Dianella Downs to fetch $2.3-$2.5 million.

Adjoining it is Lot 3, The Island, which paradoxically has easy truck access via causeways.

Its 93ha of chocolate sandy loam soils are remarkably productive, and ran 100 Angus cows and calves at a time.

Mr Nicholls puts the wealth of fodder, which includes about 25ha of lucerne, down to a fresh-water table just 3-5 metres below the surface.

The Island is broken into eight paddocks with new boundary and internal fencing, has a hay and machinery shed, laneway access to cattle crush and loading ramp, and a stock and domestic bore producing what Mr Nicholls described as "beautiful fresh water" that's pumped to the paddocks by a windmill .

The agent's price guidance is for a price of $1.3-1.5m for The Island.

About 8km away from the first three lots are Lots 4 and 5 at Stradbroke.



The 201ha Lot 4 has seven main very well-fenced paddocks with dams connected by a central laneway.



Mr O'Brien said its extensive shearing and machinery sheds were in excellent condition and included a four-bay hayshed, sheep and goat handling stockyards, and multiple sites suitable for a house.

The expansive three-stand shearing shed was only 21 years old, Mr Nicholls said, and was equipped with a shower, toilet, kitchen and workshop.

He estimated a selling price of $2.3-2.5m, while Lot 5 next door, a 147ha bare grazing block fenced into four paddocks, was likely to make $1.4-$1.5m.

The goats have all been sold, except a very special dozen, which Ms Nicholl will take with her to their new home in the Riverina.

Expressions of interest for all five properties close on May 6. Contact Leo O'Brien Property managing director Leo O'Brien on 0409 143 668.

