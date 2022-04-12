Prince Charles spruiks wool in new video

Prince Charles has thrown his weight behind the wool industry again, speaking in a new short film put out by the Campaign for Wool.

Prince Charles launched the Campaign for Wool back in 2010 to educate consumers about the benefits of wool and promote woollen products.

In the video Why Wool Matters, released last week, Prince Charles said it was "of the greatest importance that we educate and inform the next generation of makers and consumers of the global benefits of using natural and sustainable resources, including wool, which as a longevity fibre is then followed by its natural return to the soil".

Why Wool Matters

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales said the textiles industry was responsible for about 1.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.



"It is abundantly clear to me that we need to make changes to the way we think about the production, use and the disposal of clothing and textiles if we are going to get anywhere near to meeting the United Nations climate change goals set for the industry and a major part of that change has to be moving from a linear system to a circular one," he said.

"Only wool provides the ultimate reassurance of sustainability."

Wool's ability to return to the soil through biodegration is highlighted in the film through an experiment involving the burial of two jumpers.



Tasmanian Merino wool-growing property Trefusis is also featured as part of the film.

Trefusis stud principal Georgina Wallace said wool was a wonderful, versatile and sustainable fibre.

"I see that we are custodians of this property, we want to see our native flora and fauna thrive and I think for the whole biodiversity of this property it is important to look after that native land... we want to leave this property in even better order for the next generation," she said.

