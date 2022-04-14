WoolQ briefing on hold

Senators still have not had a meeting about Australian Wool Innovation's troubled WoolQ platform, months after the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport committee agreed to a private briefing on a key report.



The report, prepared by Ernst & Young Port Jackson Partners, deals with plans to commercialise the online platform, with AWI initially declining to supply the document to the committee due to issues with the authors not wanting to release it.

The offer of a private briefing was made in mid 2021 and accepted by the committee.

But despite AWI providing a redacted version of the report to the Senate committee on December 10 last year, a date for the briefing was never set.

In February chair committee Susan McDonald said during Senate estimates that a briefing would be held "as a matter of urgency".



However that briefing has still not been held and will not happen now until after the election on May 21.

"AWI provided the report to the Senate last year and we have been willing to go through it at length with Committee members," AWI CEO John Roberts said.

"That offer remains open."

The private briefing idea came off the back of repeated questioning by senators regarding potential issues surrounding WoolQ and concerns that there was a lack of transparency around expenditure into the platform.

