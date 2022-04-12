Stunning prices continue at Clare farmland auctions

There has been another strong auction result for farmland in the well held Clare district.

The Andrews farm of 266 hectares (657 acres) sold for $3.95 million at public auction today - or $6012 an acre to local farmers Darren and Melissa Longmire

Agents from Ray White Rural negotiated for the final price with the highest bidder after consulting with vendors after the land, sold for the first time in more than a century, reached $3.8 million.



Geoff Schell set the auction under way with a vendor's bid of $3.2m.

Andrews was said to be "an efficient size parcel of quality land" in the Mid North.

This property was offered for public auction in The Valleys Lifestyle Centre where another public auction a few weeks ago saw Hill View's 736 hectares (1818 acres) attract a winning bid of about $7100 per acre.

The two properties are about 30km from one another but in terms of on-farm buildings and farm infrastructure, they were very different.

Hill View had a renovated home, more land, more water, extensive and concrete-floored shedding with workshops, many grain silos and even an airstrip.



Andrews is located 13 kilometres south of Spalding adjacent to RM Williams Highway.

Andrews offered 266 hectares of productive arable country, including 41ha of loam and clay flats suited to growing lucerne.



Andrews was offered at public auction today for the first time in more than a century.

The farm offers rich fertile soils suited to flexible enterprise mix including broadacre cropping, hay production, lucerne and livestock option

The property is watered by a bore which feeds four stock troughs plus there are permanent springs in the Hutt Creek which traverses the northern end of the property.

The property is fenced into seven main paddocks.

Structural Improvements include implement shed (18m x 7.5m), an older two-stand shearing shed and old stone cottage which has been uninhabited for a number of years.

The vendor estimates the annual rainfall in the district to average 470mm.

Advanced farming practices have been adopted for many years involving a no-till cropping system with sound agronomic practices.



Agents from Ray White Rural SA were Geoff and Daniel Schell.

