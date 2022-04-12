Witnesses called to come forward after 'senseless' show stabbing

SHOWGOERS who may have witnessed a brawl at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, which claimed the life of a teenage boy, have been urged to come forward by police.

Police believe the person who stabbed a 17-year-old during a confrontation between two groups of youths may still be at large, while a 15-year-old boy has been charged in relation to the incident with carrying a knife in a public place, armed with intent and affray.

It is understood the 17-year-old was working at the show when the brawl broke out in the show's rides and amusement area.



Police were on the scene within minutes of the incident at 8pm Monday, and rushed the 17-year-old, who had suffered stab wounds to his abdomen, to hospital but he could not be saved.

A 16-year-old was also taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after being stabbed in the leg.

NSW Police Superintendent Danielle Emerton described the stabbing as "a senseless act" and called on the public to come forward with any vision of the brawl.

"The investigation is in its very early stages at the moment and we are trying to piece the incident together," Superintendent Emerton said.



"We believe there is someone, that we are yet to identify, that is responsible for the stabbing and it may be one person, it might be two people.



"Police will be investigating all lines of inquiry and we believe this wasn't a random attack, we believe there was two groups of male youths who met each other at the show and they had a confrontation, which resulted in a 17-year-old losing his life.



"The Sydney Royal Easter Show is a family event and the fact someone has brought a knife into the Easter show is upsetting and would have upset all of those people who witnessed the incident and particularly the family who are mourning for the loss of this young man.

"We know there were thousands of people at the show last night and there is a lot of vision out there, so if you saw anything or if you've got any information, please come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

All show rides were closed on Tuesday due to the police investigation, however, they are expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Monday's incident is the second of its kind at the Sydney Royal in two years after a brawl broke out at the showground during last year's event.

RAS of NSW general manager Murray Wilton said the entire organisation sends its sympathies to the teenager's families and that security would be ramped up for the remainder of the show.

"Our thoughts are with the boy's family and friends, and to anyone who witnessed the incident we'd like to say we apologise, it was a horrific experience," Mr Wilton said.



"There was changes made after last year's incident, such as parking a police bus in the main carnival so they have a presence, we work with police and security to increase the amount of security personnel and police that are on the ground, but unfortunately this tragedy has occurred.

"I don't think anyone is concerned about a financial loss, someone has lost their life at our house and it is absolutely disgraceful."



