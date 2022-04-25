Home, and farm, beautiful

This 295-hectare Temora property has 13 lawns set in immaculate gardens, historic homestead, artist's retreat, privacy, fertile creek flats and its own cemetery.

The buyer can even opt to keep Everton's guinea fowl, chickens and alpacas. Only the lions and zebra are not for sale.

The realistic animal statues are one of the quirks of Everton's current owner and Mogo Zoo founder, Sally Padey.

She'd been drawn to the place by its privacy, gardens, the circa-1908 homestead, and its atmosphere.



"It's funny, someone was here yesterday and said they just couldn't believe I was selling this," Ms Padey said.

"They said it just has such a beautiful feeling when you walk in here."

Although only 10 kilometres from Temora, Everton's privacy is one of its best features, according to Miller & James Real Estate agent Angus McLaren.

The house is entirely secluded but, from Everton's paddocks, there's a glimpse of a neighbour hundreds of metres away, nestled in an old bushranger's hideout.

Everton's large electric gates at the roadside offer secure access to the long, tree-lined driveway, leading up to a 210-year-old cypress pine that is the centrepiece of the park-like gardens.

Not one but 32 mulberry trees, a glasshouse and veggie gardens make for a gardener and cook's delight.

"The homestead and gardens are spectacular and a new owner could either enjoy them for themselves, or use them for a commercial purpose such as a function centre for weddings and special events," Mr McLaren said.

Built with bricks made on the property, the rendered four-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead has been fastidiously maintained and sympathetically extended in keeping with the original architecture.

The open-plan kitchen with large living room is set up to cater for a growing family and a recently-added sunroom creates another airy living area.

Outside, there's an artist's retreat that dates back to Everton's origins, which is currently being used to create stained glass windows.

But Everton is more than simply a lifestyle property. It's been set up with an eye to the practical running of a commercial-sized holding with 517,000 litres of tank water for the house, Starlink high speed internet and excellent new shedding.

The Trigalong Creek meanders through the middle of its 275ha and the fertile soils on both sides of the creek are ideal for either grazing or cropping production.

"This place is absolutely beautiful," Ms Padey said.

"It's an investment that allows somebody work from home or use it as a holiday home or and have someone run the farm while it still makes money by having it leased out."

In fact, Everton's farmland is currently leased to a local farmer.

Canola and wheat was grown on the property in 2021 and a similar rotation will be used this year.

There are sheep running on the property, but it could also be used for cattle production, Mr McLaren said.



The first of two stages in the expressions of interest process for Everton closes on May 19 and Mr McLaren said he expected it would attract around $5 million.

Contact Miller & James Real Estate agent Angus McLaren, 0428 496 289.

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

