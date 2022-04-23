Entry level farming block in western Victoria

Reliable rainfall farm country in western Victoria is difficult to find.



About 20 kilometres south of Dunkeld is the highly sought after farming area of Woodhouse.



Elders Real Estate has for sale a 98 hectare (242 acre) parcel fronting Bulls Lane.



Farming land in this part of the world sells for high prices so the small size of this block might appeal to some buyers.

This property has the potential to be a starter for those wishing to build or an add on to an already existing farming enterprise.



The Bulls Lane farm is subdivided into eight paddocks with six dams and a central laneway system throughout.



Power available with many ideal building locations.



The farming block receives a reliable average of 650mm-700mm of rain annually.



It is also handy to the regional centres of Hamilton, Warrnambool and Dunkeld.



The property will be sold by public auction at the Woodhouse Hall on Friday, May 20.

For more information or inspections contact the Elders' agent Simon Cullinane on 0429 988043.



