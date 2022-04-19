Barnaby Joyce targets Qld on the hustings

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has spent the Easter long weekend on the campaign trail in Central Queensland.



On Saturday, Mr Joyce visited the 20th anniversary Paradise Lagoons Campdraft near Rockhampton to unveil an anniversary plaque for the Acton family.



While there, the Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister gave visitors an insight into what he officially announced on the hustings on Monday.

"The National and Liberal government is investing more in regional roads than ever before as part of our record $120 billion 10-year infrastructure investment program. These investments are only possible because of the Coalition's strong economic management," Mr Joyce said.



"We have carved some money out for central Queensland and that includes what we call the second 'Bruce Highway', which will run from Charters Towers in the north to Mungindi on the NSW border."

At Beef Australia 2021 the Queensland Beef Corridors campaign was launched by seven mayors, calling for road funding in the region.

The new 'beef road' would link up from Charters Towers, travel down through Roma, Surat, St George, Thallon and onto Mungindi and will take heavy haulage, livestock and produce south, and vice-versa.



While in Flynn he announced $10.7 million for the Lowmead Road Safety and Sealing Upgrade and $3.3 million for an upgrade of Cracow Road.

Mr Joyce said the roads targeted had been neglected for years.



Some funding will go towards helping councils undertake upgrades to unsealed roads and safety works including resurfacing, removing dangerous corners and managing vegetation.

"Our government believes regional Australians deserve the same standard of living and opportunities as people living in capital cities," he said.

"That's why we're delivering much-needed upgrades to some of Australia's neglected roads. Families living on farms shouldn't face barriers to getting their kids to school, or visiting the grocery store.

"Improving remote roads will keep motorists safe and freight moving, ensuring regional businesses can continue to get their products to ports quickly and safely. This is part of our vision to make our nation as strong as possible as quickly as possible.

"Our government recognises the costs to upgrade rural and regional roads is often prohibitive for local governments, which is why we are committed to providing this vital funding for neglected roads. Only the Liberals and Nationals have a plan to make regional Australia stronger, safer and wealthier."

LNP candidate for Flynn Colin Boyce said the Coalition understood the importance of reliable roads in regional areas and were committed to delivering much-needed upgrades to as many roads as possible.

"Remote roads are out of sight for most people, but they are crucial links for this region, and this funding will keep locals moving from A to B, getting them to their destination sooner and safely," Mr Boyce said.



"These projects will also create new jobs, supporting our economic recovery and generating new opportunities across Flynn."

