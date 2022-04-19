Werombi Vale dominate Brown Swiss junior female judging

The Hayter family, Werombi Vale at Euberta via Wagga Wagga, claimed junior and reserve champion female titles for the Brown Swiss breed with two paternal sisters during the Sydney Royal dairy cattle show.

Judge Henry Bevan, Ravenshoe, Qld, described the winning heifer Werombi Vale Blooming Impact, By Scherma Glenn Blooming from Mountain View impact 10, as exhibiting strength and balance with good extension of neck.

Reserve winner was Werombi Vale Beverly Nicole, also by Scherma Glenn Blooming and by Werombi Vale Supreme Nicole, described as having strength of top-line and excellent blending through the front to the rear.

Honourable mention was awarded to the Whatman family, Tongarra, for their nine month old heifer Mayberry Dynamite Tess by La Rainbow Bfly Dynamite.

Class of three females not over two years old was won by Amy and Timothy Hayter, Werombi Vale, exhibiting their junior champion and reserve winning heifers with Benleigh Brown Swiss from Whittingham in second and the Yarrington family's Yarona Park Brown Swiss, Wingham, in third.

SYDNEY ROYAL 2022 RESULTS:

