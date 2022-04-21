A true blue honour: Tamworth's life-size bronze tribute to John Williamson

+3 Photos: Peter Hardin







FIVE decades ago, as a young Mallee farmer with a guitar under his arm, little did John Williamson know he'd make a career out of singing and performing.

The industry icon has been loved by Australians for his ability to tell our stories ever since his first performance of Old Man Emu.

And, 52 years later, he's made an illustrious career out of making Australians proud of their country and who they are.

But now it's time to wind it all back.

"I'm not young anymore," Williamson told ACM.

"I'm certainly not retiring just yet, but I've got to the stage where I'd just rather do special shows at bigger venues."

Today, Williamson brings his national Winding Back Tour to Tamworth's Town Hall, foreseeing an end to his regular regional touring.



He said the venue holds a special place in his heart, and he'll still find time to come back to Tamworth yearly.

"I love the Tamworth Town Hall show, it's always a great vibe and I always look forward to that," he said.

"Tamworth Country Music Festival is always something to look forward to, and it's the one time of year we catch up with all our peers."



He said the most important aspect of the festival is that it gives younger talent a chance to shine.



"I support what the CMAA have done in conjunction with Tamworth to give the young ones a go, there's somewhere to go to now," he said.



"When I was a young fella out there farming in Mallee, I would have headed straight for Tamworth if I wanted to get into the country music business. It's been a great mecca for young people."

Affectionately coined JW day, today will also see the unveiling of a life-sized bronze statue of Williamson in Tamworth's CBD.

STATUE: John Williamson said it was "a bit unreal" to have a statue of himself on Peel Street. Photo: Peter Hardin

Renowned sculptor Tanya Bartlett was commissioned to create the statue.

Cementing his place alongside Smoky Dawson, Slim Dusty and Joy McKean is "a bit unreal", even after the 75-year-old's long and illustrious career.



"Most of these things happen when you pass," he said.



"It's kind of embarrassing, but I'm proud at the same time. To know I'm somewhere up there on the street beside Smoky and Slim and Joy - it's very flattering."



True blue himself will take to the stage at Town Hall today from 2pm, celebrating his 52nd anniversary in the entertainment industry, and 50 years of the festival.

The statue will be unveiled at the corner of Peel Street and Fitzroy Street at 11am.

