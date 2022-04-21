Illawarra breeders compete for Sydney show title

A structurally correct Illawarra cow caught the eye of judge Jenny Grey, Kiama, to snatch the broad ribbon for senior champion female of its breed on the last day of the Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle show.

The rising five year old Codas Maxima Sarah by Silverleigh Maxima from Sherringham Boy Sarah 12 was exhibited by Charles Lucas, Cobargo who followed up on the cow's intermediate win during last year's Illawarra showing at Sydney Royal.

Judge Mrs Grey described her as clean fronted with strength through the top line with good vertebrae angle and depth of rib. Her tight udder and teat placement were correct.

Mrs Grey commented after wards that the breed as a whole had developed tremendous improvement over the years" to exhibit excellent dairy-ness and quality udders.

Reserve senior champion Illawarra female went to Eagle Park Maxima Heather 4619, rising six years old, also by Silverleigh Maxima from a Kangawarra Heather, exhibited by Natalie Shierlaw, Jamberoo.

Champion intermediate female of the Illawara breed, Kangawarra Lady 6433, with Shoalhaven dairy farmers and breeders Tim, Kyleigh, Hayden and Lucy Cochrane with judge Jenny Grey and steward Alastair Rayner holding the Alex MacLean memorial perpetual trophy.

Honourable mention in the senior champion class went to Kangawarra Buttercup 6110 by Eagle Park Manu from Kangawarra Buttercup 4565, bred and exhibited by the Cochrane family. The four year old was part of the winning team of three, which presented unopposed.

The dam's progeny class was won by Natalie Shierlaw, Jamberoo, also unopposed.

The intermediate champion cow of the Illawarra breed was awarded to the Cochrane family, Pyree via Nowra, for their rising three year old Kangawarra Lady 6433 by Kangawarra Charlie from Kangawarra Lady 46465, described by judge Mrs Grey as open through the ribs with sound udder, perfect teat placement and exhibiting strength through the loin. This cow also won best intermediate udder.



Champion junior Illawarra female Myrtleholme Josh led by Zoe Hayes with reserve junior Kangawarra Malda 6678 with Tom Cochrane and judge Jenny Grey.

A dozen heifers competed for junior champion female with judge Mrs Grey choosing Llandovery Josh's Joan to wear the broad ribbon.

Exhibited by the Hayes family, Girgarre, Vic, the 13 month old heifer by Myrtleholme Josh, was described by the judge as exhibiting classic dairy strength, with good length of neck and hip to pin.

Reserve junior champion female went to Kangawarra Malda 6678, exhibited by Shoalhaven dairy family Tom and Kyleigh Cochrane and naturally sired by their own Kangawarra Ego, described by Mrs Grey as exhibiting a hard top-line, good spring of rib and width across the pins and rump.

Honourable mention went to Jelgowry Beauty 21 by Next Generation Maximum Burn exhibited by Jelgowry Pty Ltd at Bega.

The class of three females not over two years was won by Tom and Kyleigh Cochrane, Kangawarra Illawarras with Dr Ellen Downes, Canowindra, placing second.

