Womboin Station success with sheep

The rainfall might be tricky to predict out at the Marra Creek district but Womboin Station isn't short of water.

In the Marra Creek district, 146 kilometres from Warren and 110km from Nyngan, Womboin stretches across 13,591 hectares of its own and holds a crown licence for 844ha more.

Three new bores were sunk in 2020, two of them interconnected with a network of 11 tanks and cement troughs. The third is piped through to the woolshed and shearers quarters.

Thirty ground tanks are mostly filled from Marra Creek, while a large lagoon adjacent to the creek supplies water to the homestead and cottages. Clever water management has seen the fodder supplies flourish.

Nutrien Ag Solutions Wilson Russ agent Trevor Wilson said Womboin had annual and perennial herbages and grasses.

"The property currently presents very well and there was more than 100 millimetres of rain 10 days ago," he said.

"A ponding program over many years and the ongoing planting of Old Man saltbush has greatly increased the carrying capacity of the property."

The pastures have underpinned the success of Womboin's self-replacing merino sheep breeding enterprise.

The flock consists of approximately 6000 Egelabra blood ewes, with a Langdene blood infusion, shorn in May and lambing in August. While the property is to be sold bare, a livestock sale may be negotiable.

Mr Wilson said Womboin had many years of success in the show arena with both sheep and wool. It has the infrastructure to match.

The 10-stand shearing shed has an adjoining holding shed big enough for about 1400 woolly ewes, and 450-bale wool storage.



The steel woolshed sheep yards include a five-way draft, three drenching races , a loading race from the shed with an electric winch and a dip.

The air-conditioned, 16-bedroom shearers' quarters have a cook's room, mess hall, kitchen, large pantry and storeroom, and male and female bathrooms.

There are three more sets of yards across the station. Warrambool yards, with a working capacity of 3500 head, Grawin yards with 2000 head, and Peters' yards, 1000 head.

There's plenty of room for residents, too. The main, five-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead has two extra bathrooms, sleepouts, separate lounge room, dining room and kitchen.



The four-bedroom overseer's residence on the banks of the Marra Creek overlooks the lagoon and there are two self-contained cottages suitable for single accommodation.

Expressions of interest close on May 31. Contact Nutrien Ag Solutions Wilson Russ agent Trevor Wilson on 0428 667 561.



Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

