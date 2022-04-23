Precise planting with Amazone Centaya-C

Precise seed metering and exact depth placement at operating speeds of up to 12km/h can be achieved with Amazone's new Centaya-C harrow-mounted seed drills.

Available in working widths of 3, 3.5 and 4 metres, they can be equipped with either RoTeC pro single-disc coulters or TwinTeC double-disc coulters on 12.5 or 15cm row spacings.

The 2000-litre twin-chamber hopper allows different combinations and application rates of seeds, fertiliser or other inputs to be efficiently sown in a single pass.

The infinitely-adjustable electric metering units allow precise application rates of 0.5 to 400kg/ha.

Claas Harvest Centre Amazone product manager Joshua Patrick said RoTeC utilises a proven 'single shot' process.

"The two inputs - for example, fertiliser and seed - are individually metered and then conveyed to a single entry point via a shared conveying system," Mr Patrick said.

"By comparison, TwinTeC is a two shot process whereby the two inputs are individually meters and conveyed to different entry points via separate conveyors."

The hopper, which can be divided 70/30 or 60/40, has a large opening for easy filling.

The hopped and metering units can be easily accessed via the loading board.

An optional storage compartment is available for additional bags of seed.

The drill can be equipped with a quick-emptying device for fast seed change-over.

The SmartCenter control panel is used for calibration and establishing machine settings, while the metering system is controlled via the Amazone AmaTron 4 terminal inside the cabin.

The unit can be very easily and quickly connected to other Amazone tillage implements, such as the KE rotary harrows or the KG rotary cultivators, via the QuickLink quick coupling system.

The Centaya-C Super can also be used in conjunction with the GreenDrill 200 for the simultaneous sowing of catch crops or fine seeds.

This combination allows a third material to be applied to the soil surface via baffle plates, with seed fed directly from the 200L mounted hopper.

