Imports tightened to avoid $15-billion Khapra beetle outbreak

IMPORT conditions will be tightened to prevent a khapra beetle incursion, which could cost Australian agriculture more than $15 billion.



The Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment will introduce new will introduce new requirements for at-risk plant products and seeds for sowing, which now must be inspected offshore by a government official of the exporting country and be certified free from khapra beetle (dead, alive or exuviae).



DAWE deputy secretary and head of biosecurity Andrew Tongue said there had been increase in khapra beetle interceptions, as the pest hitchhikes in sea containers.

"Some of these detections have been in consignments that khapra beetle previously had no association with, and from countries not known to have khapra beetle," Mr Tongue said.



"These changes impact commercial importers but will also impact the general public.

"If you are bringing nuts or seeds into Australia via the mail or as an international traveller, you will need a plant health (phytosanitary) certificate."

Khapra beetle destroys grain quality, making it unfit for human or animal consumption, and an outbreak is estimated to cost Australia $15.5 billion over 20 years.



