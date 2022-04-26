How COVID saw Jason Fogg shift to a career in agriculture

COVID-19 has forced many to re-evaluate what they do for a living, and many have headed back to TAFEs and universities to forge another career path.

But many are also simply transferring skills from one career into something completely different.

While those transitions can sometimes take months - or years - for Jason Fogg, it took two and a half hours to pack up a career flying helicopters in Brisbane and head to the Wimmera for a new career in agriculture.

"I was doing specialised logistics for defence forces worldwide and working as a commercial helicopter pilot before the pandemic," Mr Fogg said.

"When COVID hit, I simply couldn't go overseas and do any of my work simply because no-one's flying helicopters.

"So I was just sitting there thinking about what I was going to do."

READ ALSO:

Mr Fogg had also took some time to recover from a shoulder reconstruction, but it was during his recovery where things suddenly changed.

He came across a Facebook page that said a grain production company in the Wimmera was looking for someone to assist in cropping work, and was intrigued after reading a story about the industry in a local newspaper in Queensland.

"I simply sent a message asking if they were still looking, not expecting someone to get back to me," he said.

"Within about 15 minutes, my phone rang, and then about 20 minutes later after that, I went upstairs and said to my wife, 'I'm going to go to Victoria for work.'"

Some hours later on that same day, he arrived in Victoria, ready to work in his new career.

Mr Fogg had seen small doses of what happens on a cropping farm while working for the defence forces, or even in his previous work at Triple M as a breakfast announcer, and was intrigued by what he was seeing.



"When I was driving through places like Warwick or Dalby in Queensland, I would see many farmers involved in cropping and figured I'd love to do that," he said.

"My wife thought I was mad because she's the same as most of my friends after I sit down and explain how a cropping operation worked and what was involved - they would still look at me perplexed.

"Nothing against them, but I just think if you have a closed mind, you have a closed opportunity, so I went for it."

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Click here to sign up to our daily Farmonline newsletter.



According to a behavioural insight report titled The Great Resignation from the National Australia Bank, one in five Australians changed their jobs last year, and a quarter is currently considering leaving their workplace.

One in three of those considering leaving their workplace cited the pandemic as the prime reason for their decision.



The research results, released in February, showed that reasons for wanting to quit included a lack of personal fulfilment, purpose or meaning, career limitations, mental health concerns, and poor pay and benefits.

Based on results of the responses of over 1,200 working Australians short-term job turnover was the highest within agribusiness, with 31 per cent of those surveyed having changed jobs in the last year while 38 per cent of people were considering leaving.



But of those who are considering changing jobs in the the agribusiness, 48pc are wanting to move to a new or different role in the same industry, compared to 8 pc who want to completely move to another industry.

Mr Fogg's boss, Jason Mellings, Carron, said cropping work is becoming more suitable for anyone currently living a city lifestyle who wants to change.

"I've never worked in the city, but I know some high tech people in Melbourne, and I sometimes say that this job here in the Wimmera is becoming high tech in itself," Mr Mellings said.

"It's even getting to the point where some machinery will mean that we here in the Wimmera have got to go to school for a day to learn how to use it, plus we learn about new chemicals are always evolving."

Mr Mellings believed there is an urgent need to reduce the average age of the farmer in Victoria and is encouraged by universities and other institutions seeing more students wanting to study agriculture.



He encourages young people who are willing to dedicate themselves to a job can be assured of a promising career in agriculture.

"If you are keen, that's all you need, no matter if you've been doing a trade, completed a degree or are fresh out of high school," he said.

But he also cites some advantages to employing someone who has had a bit more life experience under their belt.

"Sometimes it's good if you've got an older bloke that's developed life skills, for example, Jason's good with his communication skills which is really important along with working on the land," he said

Mr Fogg said the skills entrenched in his previous careers have transferred well to the cropping farm, and he said the job keeps him "not as stressed" as he once was.

"Unless there's a pressing reason why it needs to be done there and then, if something doesn't get done today, you know that it can be done tomorrow," Mr Fogg said.

"We'd fit other things in and slowly go through that wheel, whereas back home in the capital cities, you're just constantly chasing and churning, all the time."

There are challenges for Mr Fogg, including being away from his wife and children for long periods, which he said is "a double edged sword."

"My kids are old enough to look after themselves, which makes it slightly easier, but now they've got more commitment for sporting commitments and things like that, so it's made it harder for my wife sometimes," he said.

"I have travelled a lot in my previous work though, and they understand that is just part of who I am."

Mr Fogg said a career in cropping could be fulfilling for someone looking for a change, but overall, he too would like to see more younger people bring the average age of people working in the agriculture sector down.

"Young people are missing the opportunity out here, and I've seen a million of them in other previous jobs I've been in, saying they eventually all want to be the manager and want to know how long it will take to get them to the top," he said.

"If they come out here to places like the Wimmera, they have more autonomy the more they show that they can do the work.

"That will flow on and can probably encourage more young people have their careers blossom over the years."

The story How COVID saw Jason Fogg shift to a career in agriculture first appeared on Stock & Land.